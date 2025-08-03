Soldiers Shoot and Kill 5 Drug Runners During a Firefight in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI – Soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force clashed with a group of drug runners trying to move a large shipment across the Thai-Myanmar border, near Mae Ngon in Fang district in Chiang Mai Province.

According to drug suppression authorities, around 2:40 a.m. on August 2nd, the patrol team spotted 6 to 8 men, each carrying a large backpack, following the path as expected. Soldiers signalled to approach for inspection, but the group opened fire to clear an escape route.

The soldiers returned fire, leading to a heavy exchange that went on for about 10 minutes. No soldiers were injured, and they managed to secure the area once the gunfire stopped.

At roughly 7:20 a.m., soldiers checked the area and found five men from the opposing side had been killed. The others managed to flee using their knowledge of the terrain and the cover of darkness.

Near the bodies, nine modified sacks were discovered, used as backpacks. These were packed with methamphetamine tablets, totalling an estimated 1,350,000 pills. Soldiers also seized one homemade shotgun and one locally made handgun at the site.

Authorities continue to increase patrols and are using sniffer dogs to search the area for any remaining suspects or hidden drugs.

Drug Smuggling Through Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai

Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai face ongoing problems with drug smuggling due to their closeness to the Golden Triangle, where Thailand meets Myanmar and Laos. This stretch serves as a main channel for methamphetamine, known locally as “yaba,” and other narcotics made in Myanmar’s Shan State.

In this area, groups involved in conflict and organized crime have set up large-scale drug production sites.

Drug Smugglers use the remote mountains and thick forests, along with unguarded borders around areas like Doi Ang Khang, to move drugs out of sight from authorities, often by foot or using mule caravans.

Methamphetamine pills, or yaba, make up the bulk of illegal drugs moved through Thailand. Each year, millions of tablets are confiscated across the country. Thai officials reported that in 2024 alone, more than two billion yaba pills were seized, with a large share traced back to northern border provinces.

Smugglers usually travel with armed guards to protect these valuable drug shipments, which can be worth millions. Homemade guns and other weapons, found after clashes, show just how serious these incidents are. The trade often leads to violent run-ins with Thai security teams, such as the Pha Muang Force, who focus on patrolling these risky border zones.

Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has stepped up action against smugglers. They now use better intelligence, drone patrols, and work together with officials from Myanmar and Laos. However, the fight against smuggling persists, hindered by rugged terrain, corruption, and involvement from international crime groups.

Many people living near the border also get caught up in the trade, sometimes forced or paid to help, which complicates law enforcement.

Recent incidents make clear that drug trafficking in northern Thailand is still a major challenge for police and soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force. The threat of violent conflict remains high as officers try to block drug routes in this tricky region.