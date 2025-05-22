Chiang Rai Police Seize 678Kg of Methamphetamine Over 2 Days

CHIANG RAI -Police in Chiang Rai province have announced the seizure of more than 700kg of methamphetamine in two separate drug busts on Mae Chan and Ban Du districts.

On 21 May 2025, police officers from Chiang Rai Provincial Police and Mae Chan Police Station seized a large quantity of illegal drugs, following reports that a drug trafficking group planned to stash narcotics in room 12 at a resort in Moo 4, Si Kham Subdistrict, Mae Chan District, Chiang Rai, to later transport them into inner Bangkok.

Officers found 139 kilograms of crystal meth hidden under the bed in the room. No suspects were present at the scene, and it is believed they escaped before police arrived. The seized drugs were taken to Mae Chan Police Station for legal proceedings, and officers are now working to track down those involved for prosecution.

On 20 May 2025, a separate investigation team from Ban Du Police Station in Chiang Rai seized 539kg of meth after a village headman, reported several suspicious sacks hidden under tarpaulin and branches in tall grass near a reservoir in Huai Om Mai Village, Moo 9, Mae Khao Tom Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai.

Chiang Rai police officers found 19 sacks packed with methamphetamine pills, totalling over 5,200,000 pills and weighing about 539 kilograms with packaging. The drugs are believed to belong to a transnational trafficking group that stored them there before further transport.

No suspects were found during the search, as they likely fled before police arrived. All evidence was handed over to Ban Du Police investigators, who are working to identify and arrest those responsible.

Ban Du Police stated that efforts to find and arrest the offenders will continue as quickly as possible, with strict measures in place to stop illegal drug smuggling in the area.

Related News: