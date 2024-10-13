Thailand to Engage With Tachileik Myanmar Over Sai River Encroachment

Thailand intends to engage in discussions with officials in Tachileik Myanmar regarding the demolition of structures that are encroaching onto the Sai River from both sides in order to expand the water channel.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, told a press briefing on Saturday that the removal of structures and obstructions will help to address future inundation of the Sai River.

Mr. Phumtham presided over a meeting of the Defence Council to deliberate on the role of the Thai military in the rehabilitation of the flood-ravaged Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai, as well as strategies for addressing future flooding.

He stated that the recent flooding was unprecedented in terms of the devastation it caused. He cited the substantial amount of mud from mines in Myanmar that was washed into Mae Sai by strong currents in the Sai River, as well as numerous felled trees. The military is currently assisting in the removal of the mud that continues to enshroud numerous roads, houses, and stores in downtown Mae Sai.

During the meeting, Mr. Phumtham presented aerial images of the Sai River, which revealed that certain sections of the river are now only 20 meters wide as a result of human encroachment. He further stated that the erection of these illegal structures would render it impossible to widen the river channel to facilitate water flow.

He said that the encroachment problem will be addressed before it is discussed with the Myanmar government, and that the town would be relocated as the final alternative.

Mr. Phumtham also acknowledged that the 9 billion baht emergency allocation, which was allocated to assist flood victims, is inadequate to address the losses incurred during the flooding.

Meanwhile, the sea of mud that has been left behind on roadways and in homes by the devastating flooding is being removed by officials in anticipation of the high season.

Numerous residents of Mae Sai, particularly those residing in low-lying regions, are still unable to return to their residences. Many communities have clogged sewer drains, which prevents the muddy water, which is approximately knee-deep, from draining away.

As a precautionary measure in anticipation of additional rainfall over the next few days, officials and volunteers are also actively reinforcing embankments along the Sai River, beyond the Sai Lom Joi market.

