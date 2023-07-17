Federal Judge Upholds Constitutionality Of Oregon’s Strict Gun Control Measure

(CTN NEWS) – A federal judge has affirmed the constitutionality of Oregon’s voter-approved gun control measure, widely regarded as one of the most stringent in the nation.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut has determined that the prohibition of large capacity magazines and the requirement of a gun purchase permit align with “the nation’s historical background.

And established practice of regulating exceptionally dangerous aspects of firearms to safeguard public safety,” according to a report by Oregon Public Broadcasting.

This ruling follows a groundbreaking decision by the U.S. Supreme Court concerning the Second Amendment, which has triggered significant changes in gun legislation across the country.

The Supreme Court’s decision has caused divisions among judges and created uncertainty regarding the permissible firearm restrictions.

It revised the criteria that lower courts had traditionally employed to assess challenges to gun regulations, instructing judges that such laws must adhere to the “historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

Oregon Voters Approve Measure 114 Mandating Gun Purchase Permits and Magazine Restrictions

In November, Oregon voters narrowly approved Measure 114, which mandates that individuals must undergo safety training and pass a background check to obtain a gun purchase permit.

Moreover, the measure prohibits the sale, transfer, or import of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, unless they are owned by law enforcement or military personnel, or were possessed before the measure’s enactment.

Those who currently possess high-capacity magazines can only keep them at home or utilize them at firing ranges, shooting competitions, or for hunting purposes in accordance with state laws.

Judge Immergut argued that large capacity magazines are not commonly used for self-defense and thus are not protected by the Second Amendment.

She further stated that the Second Amendment allows governments to ensure that only law-abiding and responsible citizens possess firearms.

This recent ruling in the U.S. District Court is expected to face appeals, possibly escalating the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As one of the first new gun restrictions implemented after the Supreme Court’s ruling last June, the outcome of the Oregon measure has garnered significant attention.

