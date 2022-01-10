Deltacron: Learn All About A New Delta-Omicron Mutation Found In Cyprus

A new strain of the COVID-19 virus has been identified that combines at least 10 mutations from the Delta and Omicron variants. Deltacron, the new strain, was found in patients hospitalized for Coronavirus in Cyprus. ‘Deltacron’ emerges at a time when the world has already been gripped by the Omicron strain.

Everything we know so far about the new COVID-19 strain:

Prof. Leondios Kostrikis, head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology at the University of Cyprus, said that this new strain of COVID-19 was found in Cyprus. According to Kostrikis, there are currently both Omicron and Delta co-infections; the new strain is a combination of both. As a result of the discovery of Omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genome, the new coronavirus was named ‘Deltacron’.

Deltacron possesses Omicron-like genetic signatures within the delta genomes, according to a team of biological sciences experts at the University of Cyprus. It has been suggested that the new variant is not a cause for concern yet, especially since researchers are still trying to determine whether it is more pathological or contagious, or whether it will persist. So far, 25 cases of Deltacron have been detected, of which 11 have been reported by hospitalized patients, while the other 14 have been identified by the general public.

There is still much debate about whether Deltacron is an actual variant or not since it was detected just two days ago. Although some experts have suggested that the new strains come from the sequencing lab, contamination isn’t that uncommon since very very tiny volumes of liquid can cause this. Deltacron may not be a major threat.

Lots of reports of Omicron sequences carrying Delta-like mutations (eg P681R or L452R). Although a subset of these might end up being real, the vast majority will most likely turn out to be contamination or coinfection. No clear signals of anything real or nasty happening (yet). — Tom Peacock (@PeacockFlu) December 21, 2021

Moreover, some experts believe that the Deltacron variant is not a real strain of SARS-CoV-2 at all.

Professor Kostrikis believes the new strain of the virus, which has not been reported anywhere else in the world, could be less dominant than the Omicron variant. According to the Cyprus Mail, the sequences of the cases have been sent to GISAID, a database that tracks developments in Coronavirus. Hadjipandelas told Cyprus Mail that the scientific name of the variant has not been announced and that more information will be revealed at a press conference scheduled for next week.

