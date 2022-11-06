Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, dies at 34

(CTN NEWS) – Aaron Carter, a pop artist who died on Saturday and was the younger brother of Nick Carter, a Backstreet Boys member, made his breakthrough with his self-titled album in 1997 at just nine, a source close to the family told CNN.

He was then 34 years old.

Carter’s manager at Big Umbrella Management, Taylor Helgeson, confirmed his passing. A statement from Carter’s family and management will be available soon.

Officers were called to Aaron Carter’s home in the 42000 block of Valley Vista Drive at 10:58 in the morning in response to a report of a suspicious death.

Although the identity of the deceased person has not yet been confirmed, Parra claimed that “a deceased individual” was found at the house. The scene is still being investigated by investigators.

Carter was able to start his career as a musician after opening for the Backstreet Boys in 1997 and subsequently being given a record contract.

His first studio album, which featured the popular track “Crush on You,” was certified gold in December 1997, catapulting him into the spotlight at a relatively young age.

“Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It),” Aaron Carter’s 2nd studio album, was released in 2000. Carter, then just a teenager, was asked to perform as the opening act for Britney Spears.

The Backstreet Boys concerts resulted from the album’s success, mostly fueled by the songs “That’s How I Beat Shaq” and “I Want Candy,” among other chart-topping singles.

Additionally, the famous person appeared in episodes of Nickelodeon and Disney Channel television programmes like “Lizzie McGuire” and “All That!”

Following that, he released two albums: “Oh Aaron” in 2001 and “Another Earthquake!” in 2002.

In addition, Carter portrayed Jojo in the Broadway version of “Seussical the Musical,” which he also performed in with his brothers in the short-lived E! reality series “House of Carters.”

Aaron Carter took part in “Dancing With the Stars” competitions in later seasons. Season 9 marked her most recent appearance.

In 2016, he returned to the music scene with the release of his single “Fool’s Gold.” He issued “Love,” his fifth studio album, in 2018.

Carter had a reputation for being controversial in recent years, and in 2019, following a DUI arrest, he revealed that he had been given several mental health diagnoses in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Carter had been detained for DUI before this. A few weeks later, his brother Nick filed a lawsuit against him and won a restraining order.

Carter entered rehab for the seventh time in September to regain custody of his ten-month-old son, Prince.

He and his ex-fiancee Melanie Martin’s parental rights were terminated due to accusations of drug usage and domestic abuse.

I said, “I decided to sign up for that program. “This will be my sixth time in rehabilitation, and its main purpose will be to deal with aftercare.”

He said at the time, “There have been no relapses. Although I haven’t relapsed, triggers have a significant impact on my life. My only desire is for my son to return.”

On December 7, 1987, Aaron Carter was born in Tampa, Florida. He grew up in the same home as his three sisters, Angel, B.J., and Leslie, and his older brother, Nick.

After his father’s passing, Prince, who is Aaron Carter’s son, will carry on.

Aaron Carter’s mother, Melanie Martin, announced her death and said she was “still in the process of accepting this awful truth.”

We are shocked and saddened about the sudden passing of Aaron Carter. Sending prayers to the Carter family. Rest in peace, Aaron ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rDUcE4i8Iy — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) November 5, 2022

