China’s Stocks Plunge as $3.5 Trillion Wipeout Deepens

BEIJING – The stock market in China is currently facing an unprecedented crisis that has left investors deeply concerned about the future. A staggering $3.5 trillion has been wiped out from the market value since the recent peak in May. This massive financial hemorrhage is shaking global investor confidence and creating shockwaves across international trading floors.

Global financial institutions are now warning that the worst may not be over for the struggling Asian economic powerhouse. Prominent investment bank Morgan Stanley recently projected that Chinese offshore stocks could plummet even further in the coming weeks. The combination of weak consumer spending, brutal corporate price wars, and a broader global tech selloff is accelerating this downward trajectory.

Key Takeaways

Chinese equities have lost an estimated $3.5 trillion in market value since May amid slowing economic growth and weak consumer demand.

Morgan Stanley predicts offshore Chinese stocks could fall another 10% to 15% before finally reaching a historical valuation bottom.

Market stabilization relies heavily on aggressive state-fund interventions, commonly known as the “national team,” stepping in to buy equities.

The Core Drivers Behind the Trillion-Dollar Wipeout

To understand this historic market crash, we must first look at the underlying economic conditions within China. Domestic consumption has slowed dramatically, leaving many businesses struggling to move their inventory and maintain healthy cash flows.

Furthermore, fierce price competition among domestic companies is relentlessly squeezing corporate profit margins across multiple sectors. From electric vehicle manufacturers to traditional retail giants, very few industries have managed to escape this margin-crushing environment.

Additionally, the global economic landscape has placed heavy external pressure on Chinese financial markets. A broader selloff in artificial intelligence and technology stocks worldwide has disproportionately affected China’s burgeoning tech sector.

Major technology firms and cloud operators have seen their valuations slashed as investors increasingly question the long-term sustainability of massive AI investments. Consequently, earnings forecasts for these industry leaders are continuously being revised downward, further suppressing market sentiment.

Earnings reports from major corporations continue to reflect this harsh reality, adding fuel to the ongoing selloff. For instance, battery manufacturing giant CATL recently missed its profit expectations, highlighting the struggles within the green energy sector.

Similarly, telecommunications titan China Mobile reported an eight percent year-on-year decline in its net profit for the first nine months of the year. These disappointing corporate results are validating the pessimistic outlook shared by major financial institutions and retail investors alike.

Morgan Stanley Predicts Further Market Contraction

In the wake of these distressing financial indicators, Morgan Stanley has issued a sobering warning to global equity investors. The renowned investment bank anticipates that Chinese offshore shares could experience an additional decline of 10% to 15%.

Such a drop would push these stocks down to their historical valuation bottom, which sits at roughly eight times their 12-month forward earnings. This prediction highlights the severe lack of immediate catalysts that could realistically reverse the current downward momentum.

Mainland shares are also expected to undergo a similar de-rating process as the economic reality sets in. Morgan Stanley analysts suggest that mainland equities could settle at a valuation of about 10 to 11 times forward earnings.

This outlook is largely driven by ongoing concerns regarding trust tax selling, relentless pressure on e-commerce platforms, and a weakening macroeconomic environment. Elevated global market volatility has only served to accelerate this painful, yet seemingly necessary, market correction.

Despite the gloomy short-term outlook, analysts are closely monitoring specific signals that might indicate an eventual market bottom. Morgan Stanley notes that historical data often links the timing of a market recovery to definitive actions from Beijing.

Specifically, the market tends to find its footing one to two months after high-profile stock purchases by state-backed financial entities. Therefore, investors are eagerly watching for more proactive messaging and deployed capital from these critical government-affiliated organizations.

The Role of the National Team in Stabilization

When Chinese financial markets enter periods of extreme distress, state funds step in to provide essential liquidity and support. These government-backed institutional investors, colloquially referred to as the “national team,” play a vital role in preventing total market collapse.

By strategically purchasing exchange-traded funds and major equities, they attempt to artificially establish a floor for plunging stock prices. This strategy was notably utilized earlier in the year when Central Huijin pledged ETF buying after the CSI 300 hit a five-year low.

However, the sheer scale of the current $3.5 trillion wipeout presents a monumental challenge for these state-backed interventions. While the national team possesses ample dry powder, restoring genuine investor confidence requires more than just capital injections.

Structural economic issues, such as the troubled real estate sector and high youth unemployment, continue to weigh heavily on domestic sentiment. Until these fundamental challenges are meaningfully addressed, state buying may only provide temporary relief rather than a permanent solution.

Morgan Stanley believes that the stabilization of the A-share market could become more visible within the next month or two. This timeline heavily depends on policymakers making public pledges to support the market alongside direct, substantial financial interventions.

If historical patterns hold true, coordinated efforts between state funds and regulatory bodies could eventually slow the relentless pace of the current selloff. Until then, international investors remain highly cautious, opting to observe from the sidelines rather than attempting to catch a falling knife.

Broader Implications for Global Equity Markets

The ongoing turmoil in China’s stock market is not an isolated event; it carries significant implications for the global economy. As the world’s second-largest economy, China’s financial health directly impacts international trade, supply chains, and multinational corporate revenues.

Companies heavily reliant on Chinese consumers or manufacturing bases are already feeling the secondary effects of this historic market crash. For example, prominent international investment bank analyses suggest that South Korean equities are also facing severe downward pressure.

Goldman Sachs recently lowered its 12-month target for South Korea’s KOSPI index, citing slowing earnings momentum and heightened regional volatility. This interconnectedness demonstrates how quickly financial contagion can spread throughout neighboring Asian markets and beyond.

Furthermore, the global selloff in AI-linked stocks has created a synchronized downward trend that complicates recovery efforts for technology-heavy indices. Asset managers are increasingly favoring markets in Japan and Taiwan, seeking safer havens amidst the ongoing mainland turbulence.

Ultimately, the resolution of China’s $3.5 trillion market crisis will require a delicate balance of policy support and economic reform. While Morgan Stanley’s timeline offers a glimmer of hope for an eventual bottom, the path to recovery remains fraught with uncertainty.

Global investors must carefully navigate this highly volatile landscape, continuously reassessing their risk exposure to emerging markets. As the situation evolves, the effectiveness of Beijing’s economic interventions will undoubtedly serve as the primary catalyst for future market movements.

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