Thailand’s Power Bank Rules for Checked and Carry-On Baggage

Will your power bank pass airport screening if it’s packed in a checked suitcase? No. Power banks belong in cabin baggage, not checked baggage, and their capacity, quantity, and packing can also affect whether you can bring them onboard.

IATA’s guidance checked in October 2026 allows up to two power banks per passenger, each rated at 100 Wh or less. Airline conditions may be stricter, so confirm the current rules with the carrier operating your flight before you leave. First, check how the baggage and capacity limits apply.

Key Takeaways

Keep power banks in your carry-on, never in checked baggage, and follow the IATA power bank guidance for current limits.

IATA allows up to two power banks per passenger, each rated at 100 Wh or less; airlines may set stricter conditions.

Check the watt-hour rating before travel. If the label is missing or unclear, contact your airline rather than guessing.

Protect each power bank from short circuits, keep it accessible, and don’t recharge it or use it to charge devices onboard.

Review Thailand airport baggage screening rules and confirm the operating airline’s requirements before every flight.

Power Bank Rules for Checked and Carry-on Baggage in Thailand

Power banks are spare lithium batteries, so they must travel in your carry-on baggage, never in a checked suitcase. The capacity and quantity limits below reflect current IATA passenger guidance, not a confirmed rule issued by Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority. Check with your airline before flying, since its conditions may be stricter.

How the 100 Wh and 160 Wh limits apply to power banks

IATA passenger guidance allows each traveler to carry up to two power banks rated at 100 watt-hours (Wh) or less, in cabin baggage. Power banks above 100 Wh and up to 160 Wh are listed as forbidden, while those above 160 Wh are not permitted as passenger baggage. These limits apply to power banks, not ordinary spare lithium batteries, which follow separate rules.

A power bank’s milliamp-hour (mAh) figure alone doesn’t confirm whether it meets the limit. Find its voltage rating, then calculate capacity using this formula:

Wh = (mAh × voltage) ÷ 1,000

Example: A 20,000 mAh power bank rated at 3.7 V has a capacity of 74 Wh: (20,000 × 3.7) ÷ 1,000 = 74. If the label doesn’t show enough information to verify its Wh rating, ask your airline before travel rather than estimating. See IATA’s guidance for passengers carrying lithium batteries for its published limits.

Why checked baggage is never the right place

Lithium batteries can overheat and catch fire, and a battery in the cabin is easier for the crew to identify and respond to than one in the cargo hold. For that reason, take your power bank out before handing over a suitcase at the check-in counter or gate. Keep it with you in your cabin bag, protected from damage and accidental contact with metal objects.

The checked-baggage ban still applies if you pack the power bank in a bag with a phone, tablet, laptop, or other device. A separate portable charger remains a spare battery even when stored beside electronics; it doesn’t become an installed battery or a permitted checked item. Review Thailand’s checked baggage rules for lithium batteries and your carrier’s current instructions before departure.

Pack your power bank safely for airport screening

A little preparation makes it easier to show that your power bank can travel in the cabin. Before leaving home, check its condition and rating, then pack it so the terminals can’t touch metal objects or other batteries.

Protect the terminals and keep the rating easy to read

Place each power bank in its own protective pouch or small bag. If you still have the original packaging, use it; otherwise, cover exposed terminals with tape to reduce the risk of a short circuit. IATA’s passenger guidance recommends these precautions for spare batteries and power banks.

Before packing, inspect the casing, ports, and cable connections. Leave a unit at home if it’s swollen, cracked, leaking, unusually hot, or otherwise damaged. A damaged battery can pose a safety risk, and its appearance may raise questions during screening.

Make sure the label clearly shows the Wh rating, or the mAh and voltage needed to verify capacity. Don’t cover the label with tape or put the unit in packaging that hides it. For help understanding the printed capacity, see how to check a power bank’s watt-hour rating. If the rating is missing or too difficult to read, contact the airline before travel. Don’t guess based on the power bank’s size or brand.

Keep it with you if your cabin bag is gate-checked

If airline staff ask you to check your carry-on bag at the gate, remove the power bank first and place it in a personal item that stays with you in the cabin. Keep it accessible rather than putting it in an overhead locker, as IATA advises travelers to keep power banks within reach. Follow any additional instructions from your airline.

Before boarding, take a moment to confirm:

The power bank is in a cabin bag or personal item, not the bag being checked.

Its terminals are covered or protected in a separate pouch.

Its capacity label is visible and readable.

These steps help you respond quickly if staff ask about the battery or your bag needs to be moved to the cargo hold. Keep the airline’s current baggage instructions handy, since carrier conditions can be stricter than general guidance.

Know what you can do with a power bank onboard

Rules for carrying a power bank don’t automatically give you permission to use it during the flight. IATA says not to recharge a power bank using an aircraft outlet or USB port, and advises passengers not to use one to charge another device onboard.

Do not recharge the power bank during the flight

Keep your power bank unplugged from the aircraft’s power supply. This applies to both seat outlets and USB ports, even if they’re available and the power bank fits the connection.

Charging your phone directly from an aircraft outlet is a separate matter. That may be allowed, depending on the airline’s policy and the aircraft’s setup. Check the carrier’s instructions, and follow any directions from the crew. IATA’s passenger guidance on power banks also distinguishes charging the power bank from using it to charge another device.

Check whether your airline limits onboard use

Airlines can set stricter conditions than IATA’s general guidance, including a full ban on using power banks during a flight. So, even if your power bank meets the carry-on rules, keep it stowed unless your airline permits its use.

Available Thai Airways information states that passengers may not use power banks onboard and may carry no more than two. However, the information located was published in Italian, so confirm the current policy directly with Thai Airways before departure. Don’t assume that the same terms apply to every Thai Airways route or to other Thai carriers.

Before boarding, check the latest policy for the airline operating your flight, including any connecting flights on a different carrier. If the policy is unclear, ask the airline before travel; once onboard, crew instructions take priority. The reported Air Busan cabin fire involving a power bank is a reminder that airlines may treat onboard battery use as a separate safety issue from carrying a unit in your cabin bag.

Check your airline’s latest Thailand flight rules before you go

IATA’s October 2026 guidance supports the limits covered here, including a maximum of two power banks per passenger, each rated at 100 Wh or less. However, that guidance does not confirm a current Thai CAAT publication, uniform screening steps at Thai airports, or the latest policy for every airline serving Thailand. Treat IATA’s rules as a baseline, then check your carrier’s instructions before packing. You can review IATA’s current power bank guidance and Chiang Rai Times’ coverage of Thailand power bank rules, but confirm your own flight’s requirements with the airline.

Use the operating airline’s rules, especially on codeshare trips

The airline that sells your ticket may not operate every flight on your itinerary. On a codeshare trip, one carrier may issue the ticket while another runs the aircraft, and their baggage conditions can differ. Check the rules for each operating airline, including any carrier handling a connection.

Look for the airline’s dangerous-goods, lithium-battery, or baggage page. Save a screenshot or copy of the current guidance, including any conditions on power bank quantity, capacity, storage, or onboard use. Since policies can change, check again close to departure and follow any newer instructions from the carrier.

Ask before traveling with an unusual or unlabeled battery

An oversized, damaged, swollen, recalled, or unlabeled power bank may be refused. Don’t rely on a verbal estimate of its capacity, or assume that a familiar brand or small casing proves it meets the limit. Staff may need a readable label to confirm the watt-hour rating.

If your power bank is near or above 100 Wh, check its printed rating and contact the operating airline before packing it. Ask for written guidance if the rating, allowance, or approval requirement is unclear. Keep the response with your travel documents so you can refer to the airline’s instructions at check-in or screening.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answers cover common packing questions that can still come up before a flight. Airline rules may be stricter than general guidance, so check the operating carrier if your battery or itinerary is unusual.

Can I pack a power bank in checked baggage if it is switched off?

No. Turning it off doesn’t change its status as a spare lithium battery. Keep it in cabin baggage, and remove it before checking a suitcase at the counter or gate.

Can I bring a 20,000 mAh power bank on a flight in Thailand?

The mAh figure alone doesn’t confirm whether it meets the capacity limit. Check the power bank’s voltage and printed Wh rating; if needed, calculate Wh by multiplying mAh by volts and dividing by 1,000. A 20,000 mAh unit rated at 3.7 V equals 74 Wh.

What should I do if my power bank has no readable capacity label?

Contact the airline before you travel, and don’t estimate its capacity from its size or brand. If staff can’t verify the rating, they may not accept the device for the flight.

Can I put a power bank in my laptop bag?

Yes, if the laptop bag stays with you in the cabin. Keep the power bank out of any bag that will be checked, and protect its terminals from contact with metal or other batteries.

Are ordinary spare camera batteries covered by the same limit?

No. Loose camera batteries are a separate category from power banks, and their quantity and capacity allowances can differ. Check the rules for the battery type and airline rather than applying the power-bank limit to every spare battery. IATA’s lithium battery guidance explains the separate categories.

Can I put a camera with its battery installed in checked baggage?

An installed battery follows different rules from a loose spare battery or power bank. Some devices with installed batteries may be allowed in checked baggage if switched off and protected from damage, but confirm the carrier’s conditions before packing your camera.