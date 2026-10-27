Thailand Customs Seizes 3 Tonnes of Ivory at Laem Chabang

CHONBURI – Customs officers in Thailand have made a massive discovery at Laem Chabang port. They uncovered more than 3.1 tonnes of smuggled African elephant tusks and wildlife remains hidden in two shipping containers. The illegal cargo had traveled all the way from Zambia before being intercepted.

The massive haul is one of the largest ivory seizures in Thailand’s recent history. Smugglers used sophisticated methods to hide the contraband, concealing the tusks inside hollowed-out timber sealed with thick wax. Authorities estimate the total value of the seized items at a staggering 155 million baht.

Key Takeaways:

Thai customs officials seized 3.1 tonnes of African elephant ivory and wildlife remains at Laem Chabang port.

The contraband, valued at 155 million baht, was shipped from Zambia and cleverly concealed in hollowed timber.

Intelligence sharing between Thai agencies and international organizations was crucial to uncovering this major smuggling operation.

Sophisticated Smuggling Tactics

The smugglers went to great lengths to avoid detection by port authorities. They carefully hollowed out 32 large blocks of processed wood to create secret compartments for the ivory. Once the tusks were inside, they sealed the cavities with paraffin wax to block standard X-ray machines.

These modified logs were then mixed with over 500 regular pieces of timber. The entire shipment weighed around 56 tonnes, making the hidden ivory extremely difficult to spot during routine checks. If it were not for specific intelligence, the containers might have slipped through unnoticed.

The successful bust was the direct result of vital information sharing. The Wildlife Justice Commission and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime provided critical tips to Thai authorities. This international cooperation proved essential in stopping the illegal shipment before it could reach its final destination.

Customs officials noted that without this outside help, finding the ivory would have been nearly impossible. The criminals knew exactly how to pack the containers to bypass typical security measures. Their methods highlight how wildlife trafficking networks are constantly adapting to evade law enforcement.

Forensic Investigations Underway

Now that the cargo is secured, investigators are working hard to trace its exact origins. Officials have collected DNA samples from the seized elephant tusks to pinpoint where the animals were poached. This forensic evidence is crucial for building a strong legal case against the smuggling network.

The seizure actually took place last month, but officials kept it quiet until now. The delay was necessary because it took a tremendous amount of time to boil and clean the paraffin wax off every single tusk. The sheer volume of the haul made this a grueling and time-consuming process for the forensic team.

Along with the massive amount of ivory, officers also found elephant tail hairs and a lion carcass. Authorities believe the tail hairs were intended for use in making good luck talismans. The variety of items shows the broad scope of this illegal wildlife trade operation.

Wildlife experts are currently analyzing the remains to gather as much data as possible. By studying these items, they hope to understand more about the specific regions in Africa being targeted by poachers. Every piece of evidence brings them one step closer to dismantling the supply chain.

A Special Investigation Begins

Because of the complexity of the crime, the Department of Special Investigation has taken over the case. Officials recognize that the sophisticated concealment methods point to a highly organized, transnational criminal network. They are determined to identify the key players behind this massive wildlife trafficking ring.

Thailand has long been a transit hub for illegal wildlife products heading to other parts of Asia. However, this massive seizure sends a strong message to international smuggling syndicates. Thai customs agencies are actively stepping up their efforts to stop the country from being used as a convenient smuggling route.

As the investigation continues, authorities hope to uncover more details about the buyers and sellers involved. International law enforcement agencies will likely collaborate further to dismantle the network responsible for this shipment. For now, this major seizure marks a significant victory in the global fight against the illegal ivory trade.

Trending News: