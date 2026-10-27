Power Banks Top Banned Items in Checked Bags

BANGKOK – Thousands of departing passengers are caught off guard at Thai airports by strict baggage regulations. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reports that lithium battery packs have become the most frequently confiscated item in luggage.

This surge follows a major rule change implemented on October 16. Airport security now actively flags and removes portable chargers from suitcases before flights.

Key Takeaways

Top Prohibited Item: Power banks and lithium battery packs are the most frequently seized items in checked luggage since the October 16 rule enforcement.

Power banks and lithium battery packs are the most frequently seized items in checked luggage since the October 16 rule enforcement. Safety Rationale: Aviation authorities emphasize that storing lithium batteries in the cargo hold creates severe short-circuit and fire risks.

Aviation authorities emphasize that storing lithium batteries in the cargo hold creates severe short-circuit and fire risks. Inspection Protocol: Security personnel are authorized to open flagged suitcases for inspection, leaving official notices inside for affected travelers.

Understanding the New Aviation Safety Mandates

The recent policy updates give airport screeners broader powers to inspect suspicious luggage. When an X-ray machine flags a potential hazard, security staff can open the bag even if the owner is absent.

Lithium batteries present a hidden danger inside the dark cargo hold of an aircraft. If a device malfunctions or overheats during flight, crew members cannot easily access the cargo area to put out a fire.

Passengers must transfer all portable chargers, spare batteries, and electronic power packs into their carry-on bags. Failing to do so guarantees that security will intercept the luggage and remove the unauthorized electronics.

How Travelers Can Avoid Baggage Delays

Airports across the country are urging flyers to double-check their packing habits before leaving home. Reviewing permitted item lists prevents frustrating delays at security checkpoints and protects personal belongings.

Travelers should always keep their smartphones, laptops, and power banks inside their personal hand luggage. Using TSA-approved locks on suitcases also helps security teams conduct necessary checks without damaging zippers or luggage hardware.

Aviation experts remind everyone that simple preparation ensures a smooth journey from the terminal to the destination. Staying informed about current regulations keeps airport lines moving and protects flights from avoidable safety hazards.

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