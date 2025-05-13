Truck Crashes in Chiang Rai Killing the Driver, Injuring 8 others

CHIANG RAI – On Monday, police reported that a pickup truck transporting 8 Myanmar workers lost control and overturned on the Den Ha–Dong Mada Road, just before the entrance to Khun Korn Waterfall in Moo 8, Ban Mai, Mae Korn Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Rai.

When police and the Rescue Teams arrived at the accident scene at approximately 3:45 am, they found a grey Toyota Revo pickup lying sideways in a roadside ditch, with the driver dead inside the cab. The 8 Myanmar workers were lying on the ground, many had severe injuries.

The injured, 4 men and 4 women, were transported to Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital.

Many people were injured, so rescue teams responded quickly with the necessary equipment. They worked alongside Siam Chiang Rai Foundation and Mae Korn Subdistrict rescue services to help at the scene.

An initial investigation by police found the driver was transporting a full load of Myanmar nationals to Chiang Mai. The truck lost control at a curb and flipped over. Police have not released any details about the driver or passengers.

Investigators noticed the truck had no license plate, which raised suspicion of human trafficking. Police said they were still collecting evidence and had not yet interviewed the survivors.

On Sunday, a serious road accident happened at 3:30 pm near Ban Rom Pho Thai, Village 9, Tab Tao Subdistrict, Thoeng District, Chiang Rai. A pickup truck lost control and went over a cliff, dropping more than 200 metres.

Rescue teams and local villagers rushed to the scene. They found six people trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

One person died instantly. Others, including relatives and neighbours, worked quickly to get the injured to Thoeng Hospital. Rescue workers used cutting tools to free the trapped passengers.

Two more people died later in the hospital from their injuries. In total, three people lost their lives in this accident. Four others, all children, were left with serious injuries. Emergency services from Chiang Rai and nearby areas responded to help those involved.

Road safety in Chiang Rai, Thailand, reflects broader challenges seen across the country, with specific regional factors at play. While urban roads in Chiang Rai are generally well-maintained, rural roads can be narrow, winding, or unpaved, becoming treacherous during the rainy season.

