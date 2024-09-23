Chiang Rai’s Hua Fai River Community in Mae Sai Devastated by Floods

The Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ms. Narumon Pinyosinwat, visited the Hua Fai community that was one of the hardest hit areas in Mae Sai Chiang Rai. She came to survey the progress of the community’s rehabilitation after the major flood in Mae Sai District.

The Hua Fai community with a population of around 200 households was completely devastated by floods.

The Agriculture Minister urged the agencies to urgently provide assistance and coordinate with other private agencies in surveying the damage of farmers. If there is anything that can be helped to alleviate their suffering, the local agencies should provide assistance immediately without waiting for orders, she said.

Ms Narumon said she is concerned about farmers and people affected by the flood situation and that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives will urgently survey the damage and provide assistance to farmers.

In the Hua Fai community there is still mud that has now started to harden. Many houses have mud piled higher than the roofs. Most of the buildings are covered in mud. Many houses have been completely destroyed.

The rest stop building is buried in mud piled almost to the ceiling. The police guardhouse is completely destroyed. Only a road signs remain, while many motorcycles are still stuck on the ground, unable to move.

The Royal Thai Army, and the private sector have mobilized machinery such as backhoes, tractors, trucks, etc. to dig the mud all day long, including sending soldiers to help villagers dig out the mud.

While most villagers have taken refuge in various shelters, especially at Wat Tham Pha Chom, which is near the community, the rescue team, the Royal Thai Army, Mae Sai Municipality, and related agencies have distributed food and drinking water every day.

Ms. Choi Jaiwong, 64 years old, a store owner Hua Fai, told CTN News that she has lived in this community for more than 40 years and has never seen flooding this severe. The water overflowed the banks so quickly that it was impossible to move her belongings out, causing all the belongings in her grocery store to be swept away.

She and her daughter had to flee to the roof of their house and did not eat for 3 days because the soldiers who tried to help could not fight the strong current. On the last day, the soldiers brought boats and ladders to help and brought them down from the roof.

Mr. Sin Dechacharoen, said that the water level rose very quickly and his wife said that the water in our house was strong, so she told him to go up to the second floor.

They went to the second floor and then to the roof of the house and were stuck for 3 days. Luckily, their house was next to a mountain, so the villagers lowered ropes down when the water level went down, so they were able to escape.

He said his house was full of mud and the washing machine, refrigerator, and other belongings in the house were all damaged because they could not be moved out of the water in time.

Mr. Witthaya Lohdechasakda from the Puen Pueng Rescue Team said the mud is still thickly piled up throughout many building and homes. Many homes and businesses need to be demolished as they are too damages and unsafe.

Meanwhile, the Thammanat Prompao Foundation has set up a relief center and temporary kitchen at Wat Phromwihan, Tambon Wiang Pang Kham, Amphoe Mae Sai, Chiang Rai Province, to continuously provide boxed meals, survival bags, and drinking water until the situation returns to normal.

Most recently, Lt. Col. Thammanat Prompao mobilized six-wheel trucks to help transport soil to urgently build embankments to prevent water from the river from overflowing into the area in the future. The Royal Irrigation Department has also been stationed in the area to help people at all times.

