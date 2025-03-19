Health Concerns Raised Over the Kok River Due to Mining in Myanmar

Local officials and residents in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are raising alarms over the environmental impact of the Kok River due to gold mining upstream in Myanmar. The once-clear Kok River has turned muddy, sparking public health, tourism, and livelihood fears.

On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Boonrot Kongkaew, Chief of the Tha Ton Subdistrict Administrative Organization (SAO) in Mae Ai District, Chiang Mai, addressed the issue and announced plans to discuss it with SAO members during a special meeting on March 21.

The goal is to submit a formal request to the government for immediate intervention. A follow-up meeting on March 24 will seek further approvals to escalate the matter through the district office.

Lt. Col. Boonrot shared that locals are struggling with the poor water quality. Children and residents who once enjoyed the river now suffer from skin irritations. The Kok River, previously known for its clarity, has become murky since late last year.

He believes this change is tied to intensified gold mining activities upstream. Mercury is widely used to recover small pieces of gold in soil and sediment. It combines with the gold to form a more easily extracted amalgam.

Lt. Col. Boonrot said the murky water isn’t just an eyesore; it’s causing real problems, expressing concerns about its effects on tourism. During the summer, the river’s banks draw visitors for recreation, and local markets thrive.

However, the water’s current state could jeopardize the area’s economy.

Fang, Mae Ai, and Chiang Rai municipalities rely on the Kok River for municipal water supplies. While the situation is worrying, there’s no confirmation yet on how agriculture might be affected.

Mae Ai District Chief Saleelaya Kampaekaeo noted that the Chiang Mai natural resources and environment team and public health officials will inspect the water on March 19. Initial reports indicate children have developed rashes after playing in the river, further stressing the need for investigations.

“If the problem stems from activities in another country, it may exceed the district’s authority. We will report findings to provincial authorities for further action,” said Ms. Saleelaya.

Restaurants and raft operators along the Kok River in Chiang Rai are already seeing the effects. A local restaurant owner shared that the water is murkier than in previous years. While visitors are still coming, their numbers may drop if conditions worsen.

Another local, Chirdchai Koedporn, who operates riverboat services, voiced concerns about the dwindling fish population. He estimates a 70% decline compared to previous years. He urged government agencies to step in, investigate, and educate locals about the situation.

Residents and local organizations have installed water level gauges along the Kok River in Chiang Rai’s Mae Yao Subdistrict. This initiative follows severe flooding in September 2024, which caused significant damage without any warning system.

Community leaders and residents urge government agencies, including local environmental and water management authorities, to prioritize this issue. Immediate action is needed to prevent long-term damage to public health, the environment, and local economies dependent on the river.

