Chiang Rai News

iCon Group Investors File Complaints in Chiang Rai Claiming 18 Million Baht in Damages

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
4 Min Read
iCon Group Chiang Rai
Mr. Kai 23 told police that his father had started investing money in the Icon group since 2017 - Facebook Image

On Friday, police have opened a case against the iCon Group in Chiang Rai and of today there have been 62 victims in the province, with damages totaling approximately 18 million baht. Many victims filed complaints online and some victims went directly to the police.

At Ban Du Police Station in Mueang Chiang Rai District alone, 10 victims have filed complaints, with total damages totaling approximately 4.2 million baht. One of the victims was a 56-year-old man suffered the most damages, totaling more than 3.5 million baht.

The victims son, Mr. Kai 23 told police that his father had started investing money in the Icon group since 2017. He had met and taken pictures Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, founder and CEO of The iCon Group and done many activities with the company.

In the end his father had gone through all their the savings and sold off all their assets. Then arguments with family members started due to financial problems and my younger sister could not continue her studies. His parents finally divorced, with his father going to live as a monk at a temple near their house before hanging himself in April 2020.

Mr. Kai told investigators that after his father killed himself he started to collect evidence against the iCon group. He was happy that now he could file a complaint with the police to have the leaders prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

iCon Group CEO Arrested
Warathaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul, CEO of The iCon Group, is escorted by police to the Criminal Court – Image Wassayos Ngamkham

iCon Groups Assets Seized

Pol. Col. Ananjak Kanoknaphawat, Superintendent of Ban Du Police Station, said that according to the orders of the Royal Thai Police and the Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, including the Commander of Chiang Rai Provincial Police, every police station has opened a complaint center to facilitate people who lost money with the iCon Group so that they do not have to travel to file a complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau. Each police station has arranged for investigators to fully accept complaints.

To date, over 2,000 investors have submitted complaints to the police regarding The iCon Group, a prominent online business promoter, for allegedly operating a pyramid scheme that has resulted in a total of 841 million baht (US$25.5 million) in total losses.

On Friday, Pol Maj Gen Sophon Saraphat, the deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), disclosed that the specified damages have been the subject of 2,170 complaints.

The iCon Group fraud case has resulted in the seizure of 24 luxury vehicles, 7.5 million baht in cash, 51 watches, and a variety of brand-name bags and products by the authorities. The total value of the seized assets is approximately 210 million baht. Some suspects who transferred assets to others may be subject to additional accusations for money laundering.

At present, 18 individuals, including Waranthaphon “Boss Paul” Wratyaworrakul, the founder and CEO of The iCon Group, have been apprehended on charges of public fraud and falsifying information in a computer system. The suspects are all presently in custody.

Trending News:

Police Seize 2 Million Methamphetamine Pills in Phan Chiang Rai

Police Seize 2 Million Methamphetamine Pills in Phan Chiang Rai

 

You Might Also Like

Police Seize 2 Million Methamphetamine Pills in Phan Chiang Rai

One Dead Many Missing After Landslide Strikes Chiang Rai’s Mae Fah Luang District

Woman, 69 Struck and Killed By Pickup in Mae Chan, Chiang Rai

Soldiers in Chiang Rai Unearth Telecom Cables Used By Call Center Gangs

Prime Minister Promises Relief to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Pickup Crash in Chang Saen Chiang Rai Pickup Crash in Chang Saen Chiang Rai Injures 18 Workers, Driver Blame Ghost Rider
Next Article Chiang Rai Flood Clean up Official Say Flood Restorations in Stricken Areas of Chiang Rai Almost Complete

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog