Flood Clean Up Starts in Chiang Rai Just Heavy Rain Warning Issued

CHIANG RAI – The provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office has conducted an initial damage survey and found more than 50,000 families and more than 90 business owners in strategic trade and economic areas were heavily flooded for 4 days since September 11.

Some areas of Chiang Rai are still flooded because they are in low lying areas, but in some areas, the flood waters have receded and both residents and business owners have returned to clean up the damage caused by the flooding.

According to the the Chiang Rai Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, more than 51,000 households were damaged by floods, there were 4 deaths and 2 injuries, in Chiang Rai Municipality. A total of 22 communities and 92 business operators were affected.

The Chiang Rai Irrigation department has been expediting the drainage of water into various drainage canals that drain into the Mekong River. There is still flooding in Mueang Chiang Rai District, but the water levels have started to recede. It is expected that the situation will return to normal on September 14, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul said that Chiang Rai Province has been declared a disaster zone allowing the government to draw from reserve funds to assist flood victims and businesses. He said if the reserve funds are not enough, the Chiang Rai Governor can increase the budget.

Mrs. Phakamas Wiera, Vice President of the Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce said several large hotels along the Kok River have been severely damaged, as were famous restaurants and coffee shops.

She said flooding in Mae Sai District this time is considered the worst in decades. Everything has collapsed, especially the economic and trade areas, which have been severely damaged, and at this time, the economic damage couldn’t be assessed.

According to Mrs. Phakamas the overall economy of Mae Sai, there is usually a daily turnover of hundreds of millions of baht, from consumer goods, tourism, public health services, education, with a combined economic value estimated at around 50,000-60,000 million baht per year.

She said Mae Sai and Mueang Chiang Rai Districts are important economic centers of Chiang Rai Province. Mae Sai District, in particular, is a border trade city between Thailand and Myanmar. The flooding in the economic area has completely destroyed everything, and the impact is very severe. If we assess the damage value at this time, it should be no less than 10 billion baht.

As Chiang Rai residents return to their homes, the Meteorological Department and the Office of National Water Resources issued a warning that between September 13 and 18, a low-pressure front would cover the northern part of Thailand, one of which is Chiang Rai Province.

Presently, the sky is dark and dark with black clouds covering Chiang Rai City. There is a chance that heavy rain will fall again, which could cause more flooding.

