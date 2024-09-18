Chiang Rai News

Drugs Runners Trying to Take Advantage of Chiang Rai Flooding Stopped, 1 Million Meth Pills Seized

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
2 Min Read
drug runners, chiang rai
Maj. Gen. Prawat Phopsuwan, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force inspects drugs seized by soldiers- CTN Image

As Residents of Chiang Rai Province struggle to recover from the worst flooding in 60 years the Pha Muang Task Force has been patrolling the northern border to prevent drug cartels for taking advantage of the situation.

On September 16th, Maj. Gen. Prawat Phopsuwan, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force said soldiers came across a caravan of men in Ban Mae Kham Noi, Village 18, Tambon Thet Thai, Amphoe Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai. The soldiers ordered the men in the caravan to stop but instead they opened fire of the soldiers.

Maj. Gen. Prawat said he clash occurred at approximately 3:20 a.m and after the firefight ended soldiers called for backup and waited till daybreak to investigate the firefight zone.

Meth Chiang Rai
One million methamphetamine pills – CTN Image

Upon a survey of the firefight area soldiers discovered approximately 1 million methamphetamine pills in the forest area.

The class 1 narcotics (methamphetamine) was found 5 rainbow straw sacks that had been converted into backpacks. Opened they revealed about 200,000 methamphetamine pills inside each sack, totaling about 1 million methamphetamine pills.

The soldiers secured the drugs and later handed them over to the Mae Fah Luang Police Station investigators.

By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years, he's covered everything from political scandals to human interest stories, always bringing a clear and direct approach to his work.
