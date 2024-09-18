Flood Victims in Chiang Rai May Receive Up to 49,500 Baht in Flood Compensation

Mr. Chaiwat Junthiraphong, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), revealed that the flood situation in Chiang Rai Province has decreased and will begin to recover.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has collaborated with military, police, government agencies, local administrative organizations, and foundation volunteers to deploy personnel and equipment to restore and clean roads, houses, and people’s homes, especially in Mae Sai District.

Yesterday, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center, Region 15, Chiang Rai, deployed personnel and long-distance pump trucks to pump water into the river and wash away the mud and cleaned the area in front of the Mae Sai border checkpoint and nearby houses so that people can return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

For areas that are still flooded, the DDPM is continuing to provide assistance to the people, both by providing aircraft support and ground support in transporting and evacuating disaster victims and transporting consumer goods.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has emphasized that the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation offices have worked together with local administrative organizations to urgently survey the damage.

In the initial phase, assistance will be provided from the budget of the local administrative organizations. Should the payments exceed the capacity of the local administrative organizations, the province will use the government reserve fund according to the Ministry of Finance regulations on government reserve fund for emergency disaster relief B.E. 2562 to help disaster victims.

Mr. Chaiwat Junthiraphong said the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is ready to help people affected by floods.

People affected by disasters can report incidents and request assistance via the “DDPM Report 1784” Line by adding the Line ID @1784DDPM friend and the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.

