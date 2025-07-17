Flash Flood Warning Issued for Chiang Rai, Nan and Phayao

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Chiang Rai Province have been closely monitoring rainfall levels in the region as heavy rain continues in Thoeng District. The rainy season typically brings a mix of challenges and beauty, with lush landscapes but also the potential for dangerous weather. Local authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as conditions can change rapidly.

Residents living in low-lying areas, particularly in the Tab Tao and Ngao subdistricts, should stay alert for flash floods and runoff. Flash floods can occur with little warning, and local authorities recommend that individuals and families prepare emergency kits and know the safest evacuation routes. Following updates from local government agencies is crucial in ensuring safety during these periods of heavy rainfall.

The DDPM has collaborated with mobile network operators AIS, True, and NT to disseminate Cell Broadcast warnings to residents. These alerts are crucial for informing people in Tab Tao and Ngao about the risks of sudden floods and rising water levels, reminding them to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather. Such partnerships enhance communication and ensure that critical information reaches everyone in affected areas.

In the event of an emergency, residents can report issues or request assistance by contacting the DDPM via Line at “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ 1784” (add Line ID @1784DDPM) or by calling the 1784 Safety Hotline at any time. Knowing how to reach safety resources can make a critical difference in emergencies. Keeping these contact details accessible is essential for everyone, especially in areas prone to flooding.

Due to the ongoing heavy rain, the Thoeng Police have closed a bridge in Tab Tao as a precautionary measure. Water from the Ngao River has begun to overflow near Ban Pang Kha, leading to dangerous conditions. The bypass road at the bridge has been severely washed out, and the bridge’s metal supports are compromised, making it unsafe for any type of vehicle to cross.

Drivers are advised to avoid route 1155 between Ban Pi and Pang Kha until further notice. It is a stark reminder of how quickly nature can alter our daily routes.

On July 16, the Thoeng District Chief conducted an on-site assessment of rainfall levels in affected areas. Fortunately, local homes have not sustained damage as of now, but authorities emphasize the importance of being prepared for any eventuality.

Residents need to stay informed about the weather and follow updates from local news sources to ensure their safety and readiness.

In addition to the warnings for Chiang Rai, the DDPM has sent Cell Broadcast alerts to two other northern provinces: Nan and Phayao. It’s essential for residents in these regions to also stay informed, as heavy rainfall can lead to widespread impacts. Here’s a comprehensive summary of the current situation in these areas, highlighting the risks and safety measures.

Nan Province Update

Officials from the DDPM and Nan have reported that the Nan River levels are rising dangerously close to overflowing, posing a significant threat to low-lying riverside areas in Tha Wang Pha District. Residents are urged to be particularly aware of weather patterns on July 16, as people in Tha Wang Pha, Sri Phum, Rim, and Tan Chum subdistricts should remain vigilant for potential flooding that could arise unexpectedly.

Heavy rainfall persists in both Song Khwae and Chalerm Phra Kiat districts, increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides. Residents in low-lying and hillside areas, especially within the Chon Daen and Na Rai Luang subdistricts, must take precautions by securing their property and preparing for possible evacuation. These areas are particularly vulnerable due to their topography, making the risk more pronounced during heavy rains.

Bo Kluea District is similarly facing ongoing heavy rainfall, which brings comparable risks to the local communities, especially those situated in low-lying areas. Families are encouraged to stay updated on weather forecasts and heed warnings from local authorities to ensure their safety during these challenging conditions.

Thung Chang District remains under a watchful eye due to warnings of heavy rain and potential flash floods. The areas most at risk are its low-lying zones, where quick runoff can lead to dangerous conditions. Authorities are working hard to monitor and relay information to keep residents safe and informed.

Pua District is experiencing continued rain, making it imperative for residents in lower areas to monitor local updates closely. The community is advised to remain cautious and prepared for rising water levels that could impact daily life. Awareness of the weather can help families make informed decisions about their safety.

Phayao Province Update

The DDPM and officials in Phayao are diligently tracking rainfall in the region. In Phu Sang District, residents are experiencing steady and heavy rain, elevating the risk of flash floods. Individuals living in low-lying areas must remain alert and stay tuned for government notifications, which can provide crucial safety information.

Source of information and images: Chiang Rai Provincial Public Relations Office. Consistent updates from reliable sources ensure that the community remains informed and prepared for any changes in weather patterns.

Residents to Stay Alert

As we continue to monitor the situation in Chiang Rai and surrounding provinces, it’s essential to remember the importance of community preparedness. Establishing neighbourhood watch groups can help disseminate information quickly and ensure that everyone is aware of potential dangers. Additionally, organizing community meetings to discuss safety plans can strengthen resilience against natural disasters.

Education on flood safety is also vital. Schools and local organizations should provide workshops that teach residents about flood risks, emergency procedures, and first aid. The more informed the community members are, the better prepared they will be to face any crisis that arises.

Additionally, sharing personal stories of survival during past floods can offer insight and foster a sense of solidarity among residents. These narratives can serve as powerful reminders of the strength of the community in times of adversity. Community members can create a shared online platform to compile these stories and provide updates on current weather conditions.

The DDPM says residents must stay informed and prepared. Utilizing social media platforms, local news, and community networks can help everyone remain connected and responsive to evolving situations. Remember, safety is a collective responsibility, and by staying proactive, we can weather any storm together.

For emergency flood assistance in Chiang Rai, Thailand, contact the following:

Disaster Hotline: 1784 (24/7) for immediate help with flood-related emergencies.

Mae Sai Subdistrict Municipality: 199 (24/7) for local flood updates and evacuation support in Mae Sai district.

Ministry of Labour Hotline: 1506 for assistance related to flood impacts on businesses, employees, or households

Line ID for Disaster Assistance: @1784DDPM or add “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” as a friend for real-time updates and help coordination

