Baby Girl Reunited With Biological Parents After Hospital Mix-up

A baby girl has been safely reunited with her biological parents after being mistakenly swapped with a baby from Myanmar due to the negligence of hospital staff at Krathumban Hospital in Samut Sakhon province.

The father’s natural curiosity and penchant for photography helped clear up the confusion which led to the return of his baby daughter.

The father, who went by the name “Anucha” on Facebook, revealed the blunder yesterday. He said his daughter was born on August 11, but was taken from her mother for treatment over a rapid heart rate. He said they couldn’t take her home until she finished her seven days of antibiotics.

The couple made daily trips to the hospital to view their baby girl outside the ward, and he had discreetly used his smartphone to take images of his daughter. He said while holding their newborn for the first time on August 17, they noticed that the child’s hair was noticeably shorter and that her eyebrows had vanished.

He was curious why his daughter had no name tags so he asked a nurse and she said that they may have fallen off during her bath.

After a week of treatment the couple was finally given permission to bring their infant daughter home. He said every time he beheld her and looked at her it was like she wasn’t theirs.

Concerned he contacted the hospital the following morning to voice his concerns and enquire as to whether or not they could confirm the paternity of the infant they had taken home with him. He said his baby lacked eyebrows and had short hair, but the medical personnel said that a baby’s face changes nearly daily.



He was told by the hospital staff that the baby was theirs as it was on medication for seven days and had marks on her hands from injections, and that she was unique among the other infants in the ward.

Perplexed and concerned he then decided to share his dilemma on Facebook along with many photos shot on separate days in an effort to confirm if they were the same. Several friends on Facebook recommended that they do blood testing to make sure they’re a match.

Upon getting blood test results the hospital discovered he had AB blood type and his wife had A blood type, however, the baby had B blood type which didn’t match with the parents. The father insisted that the Hospital locate his biological daughter, expressing both anger and sympathy for his child as a result of the mix-up.

After a few days their baby was located with a Myanmar family.

The father is now worried that the mix up of the babies may have resulted in their daughter receiving the wrong medicine and she might suffer long-term effects due to his child being over-administered antibiotics because of the mistake.

The hospital finally admitted guilt after DNA tests revealed the switch of babies.

He said that the hospital had advised him he would be compensated 200,000 baht and would divide the money evenly between the two families. He concluded his Facebook post saying he was thankful the mix up was resolved, and that he was happy his unborn child didn’t have end up in Myanmar.

