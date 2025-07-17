Chiang Rai Hosts Brewtopia Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025

CHIANG RAI – Mae Fah Luang University will host the Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025, with support from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. The event will take place from July 17 to 20, 2025, at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort and the Mae Fah Luang Art and Cultural Park.

The forum brings together leading experts, producers and business representatives from around the world. It marks both the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China and a decade of academic collaboration between Mae Fah Luang University’s Tea and Coffee Institute and China’s Tea Research Institute.

From Small Villages to Coffee and Tea Centre

Chiang Rai’s rise in the coffee and tea sector began with its natural advantages. The region’s mountains, cool climate and rich soil create ideal conditions for growing high-quality tea and coffee. Today, Chiang Rai leads Thailand in both crops.

Recent data shows Chiang Rai has 91,541 rai of tea plantations, making up nearly 69% of the country’s tea-growing area. Local tea production reached 76,893 tonnes, or over 72% of Thailand’s total tea output.

Coffee covers 54,892 rai in the province, about a quarter of the nation’s total, with production at 4,736 tonnes (almost 29% of national output). These numbers show Chiang Rai is not just a growing region but the heart of Thailand’s coffee and tea industry.

Building on Years of Experience

Mae Fah Luang University’s Tea and Coffee Institute has built a strong reputation for hosting international events since 2009. With ongoing support from the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, the university has organized major forums that draw participants from across Asia, Europe and North America.

In 2024, the Tea and Coffee International Symposium (TCIS2024) and the third International Congress on Cocoa, Coffee and Tea Asia attracted 437 attendees from 11 countries.

The hybrid format, which included China’s Anhui Agricultural University, allowed for broad participation. More than 40 exhibitors, including top brands from China and Japan, took part. Seven business partnerships were formed, and the event generated an estimated 8.47 million baht in local economic impact.

February 2025 saw another milestone with Chiangrai Brewtopia 2025. Hosted with Singha Park Chiang Rai, the event focused on sustainability in specialty coffee. Forty-four booths showcased products, helping build stronger international networks and supporting local businesses.

A Forum Focused on Sustainability

The Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025 is designed to tackle major challenges facing the coffee and tea sector, especially those linked to sustainability. Mae Fah Luang University’s Tea and Coffee Institute sees the event as a platform for sharing knowledge, building partnerships and finding solutions to issues like climate change, resource shortages and shifting consumer preferences.

The forum will encourage collaboration on research, technology and sustainable farming practices. Experts, growers and business owners from across the world will have the chance to connect and work together for a more resilient industry.

Four Days of Events: From Conference Halls to Plantations

The forum spans four days and features a mix of academic sessions, product showcases and hands-on activities.

July 17: The official opening takes place at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort, with about 250 attendees expected, including 40 international guests from Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The official opening takes place at Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort, with about 250 attendees expected, including 40 international guests from Asia, Europe and the Americas. July 18: Industry leaders will join a round table discussion, while Chiang Rai Brewtopia (Green Season) launches at the Mae Fah Luang Art and Cultural Park. Visitors can explore high-quality tea and coffee products from both local and global producers.

Industry leaders will join a round table discussion, while Chiang Rai Brewtopia (Green Season) launches at the Mae Fah Luang Art and Cultural Park. Visitors can explore high-quality tea and coffee products from both local and global producers. July 19: Attendees will tour local farms through the “A Cup to Village” program, seeing award-winning tea routes on Doi Mae Salong and learning about the coffee process from crop to cup.

Attendees will tour local farms through the “A Cup to Village” program, seeing award-winning tea routes on Doi Mae Salong and learning about the coffee process from crop to cup. July 19-20: Chiang Rai Brewtopia (Green Season) continues, open to the public with more than 40 vendors and workshops for farmers, entrepreneurs and coffee enthusiasts. Over 2,500 visitors are expected over three days.

Celebrating the Thailand-China Partnership

This year’s event also highlights 50 years of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China. It celebrates ten years of cooperation between Mae Fah Luang University and China’s Tea Research Institute. This partnership has gone beyond academic exchange, leading to technology transfer, product development, training for Thai tea producers and stronger trade links across Asia.

Regional Growth and International Impact

The forum aims to deliver lasting benefits for Chiang Rai and the wider region. On the social front, local farmers and businesses gain access to modern techniques and international markets, supporting sustainable farming and stable incomes.

Economically, the forum is expected to boost exports and raise the profile of Thai tea and coffee worldwide. The event also brings business tourism to Chiang Rai, increases product sales, and encourages investment.

Chiang Rai as a Global Destination

The Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025 marks a big step in making Chiang Rai a go-to destination for coffee and tea. The province is moving beyond production to become a centre for trade, research and international events in the sector.

This success shows Chiang Rai’s readiness to lead the coffee and tea industry in Southeast Asia. The event brings together experts, researchers, farmers and businesses from around the world, helping to build a sustainable and creative industry that can compete on the world stage.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming forum is more than a conference or trade show. It’s a step towards a brighter future for coffee and tea producers globally. Through knowledge sharing and strong partnerships, the event aims to help the industry face new challenges together.

For Chiang Rai, the forum affirms its reputation as Thailand’s coffee and tea capital. It supports the local economy, improves quality of life for farmers and communities, and strengthens Thai products in international markets.

As the industry adapts to changes like climate shifts and evolving consumer needs, events like this forum help everyone move forward with confidence and hope. The Global Coffee and Tea Association Forum 2025 is set to spark new ideas and connections, shaping the future of coffee and tea for years to come.