Chinese Cancel Caravan Tours to Chiang Rai Over Kidnapping Fears

Tourism operators in Chiang Rai are concerned about a wave of cancellations from Chinese tourists who fear their safety. This follows the recent abduction of Chinese actor Wang Xing earlier this month.

Nearly 80% of Chinese caravan tours planned for the Chinese New Year festival in 2025 have been cancelled.

Kwanruedi Phothisat, a tourism operator in Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai, explained that Chinese tour agencies have withdrawn groups, including large motorcycle groups and private car convoys. These tours were set to enter Thailand via Route R3A and the 4th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Khong. Out of 30 planned groups, 24 have cancelled.

“We’ve been working on this issue for days,” said Kwanruedi. “Initially, cancellations trickled in slowly. But as more group members asked to withdraw, numbers dwindled. Eventually, the agencies canceled nearly all tours, forfeiting deposits even though hotels had been booked.”

She attributed the cancellations to the heightened fear of the celebrity abduction case. While some individuals understood the situation, their families discouraged them from travelling. “I’m swamped managing these cancellations.

It’s hard to explain—it’s clear they’re very afraid. The panic has spread fast,” she said.

Kwanruedi added that hopes were high for caravan tourism this year, with bookings surpassing pre-COVID levels. “We thought this year would mark a recovery. But now, tourism has dropped by 80%. From the initial 30 groups, only six remain.”

Data from the Chiang Rai Provincial Transport Office shows a decline in the number of Chinese tourists bringing their cars into Thailand. The disappearance of Wang Xing has also impacted off-season caravan tours.

A Chinese tour operator in Yunnan noted cancellations are not limited to caravan tours. Independent tourists are forfeiting plane tickets and tour deposits.

“Initially, when Wang Xing disappeared, cancellations didn’t happen right away. However, after he was found, criticism erupted on Chinese social media. Many questioned why a celebrity was rescued while ordinary citizens who had gone missing before remained unfound.

This sparked widespread fear, leading many to cancel their trips to Thailand,” the tour agent explained.

Police to Secure Border Areas

Meanwhile, Mr Surawong Thienthong, the Tourism and Sports Minister, discussed how recent news involving Chinese celebrities allegedly taken by a call centre gang to a neighbouring country has affected tourism during the Chinese New Year period.

He explained that the Prime Minister met with relevant agencies to address the issue. Based on reports, the individuals in question were not tourists but members of a call centre scam operation. The Chinese government also knows these people did not enter Thailand as tourists.

Regarding the impact of the news, Mr Surawong stated that tourism had not been significantly affected. Still, to prevent further problems, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of collaboration between different sectors, especially the Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police, to secure border areas used by scammers.

He emphasized swift action in handling similar incidents, ensuring cooperation with the Chinese Embassy, Chinese authorities, and media to clarify the facts and maintain Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination for visitors.

Concerning negative discussions about Thailand circulating on Chinese social media, Mr. Surawong acknowledged the situation. He admitted some Chinese tourists, particularly those travelling in groups or on chartered flights, have cancelled their trips.

However, most cancellations involve visitors from smaller cities rather than major urban centres. So far, the numbers are limited, but agencies are monitoring the situation closely.

On the other hand, independent travellers and repeat visitors continue to book trips to Thailand without being influenced by recent news. Over the past week, daily arrivals of Chinese tourists have exceeded 20,000, higher than last year’s average of 16,000-17,000 during the same period.

