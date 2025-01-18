Thailand Tightens Security for Chinese New Year 2025

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led a meeting on Friday at Government House to restore tourist confidence, particularly among Chinese visitors, and introduce measures to ensure their safety for the upcoming Chinese New Year 2025.

Officials from key agencies, such as the police chief, army chief, tourism minister, and the assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized the need for collaboration across all departments to rebuild trust, especially given the spread of fake news and rumours. She stated her commitment to closely monitoring the situation and addressing concerns.

Ms. Paetongtarn expressed the government’s deep concern about false information circulating about Thailand. She urged all sectors to work together to resolve this issue and reassure tourists.

She also pledged to communicate directly with Chinese tourists to highlight Thailand’s safety and readiness to welcome them.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports proposed measures to tighten border controls, especially at natural crossings, and sought assistance from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to verify and address misinformation. These steps aim to provide accurate information to the public.

Efforts will also focus on revitalizing the Chinese tourist market by increasing early bookings and promoting Thailand’s image as a safe destination through targeted public relations and marketing campaigns.

Chinese New Year 2025

According to deputy government spokesman Anukool Prueksanusak, tourism revenues during the Chinese New Year 2025 are expected to exceed 40 billion baht, driven by a surge in Chinese visitors. Over 200,000 Chinese tourists arrived in the first two weeks of the year, making them the largest foreign tourists.

He projected that revenue will hit 40.66 billion baht during the Chinese New Year period (January 24–February 2, 2025), a 10% increase from last year. Of this, 34.36 billion baht will come from foreign tourists, an 8% rise from 1.35 million international visitors, while domestic tourism will contribute 6.3 billion baht, a 15% increase.

An estimated 287,000 Chinese tourists are expected during the holiday, a 7% increase from the previous year. The holiday will generate approximately 8.8 billion baht in revenue, a 9% year-on-year growth.

The government is speeding up efforts to build trust in Thailand’s safety measures for tourists. Authorities are strengthening safety standards and services to reassure international visitors. All relevant agencies work together to enhance safety, improve visitor experiences, and position Thailand as a leading global travel destination.

Related News: