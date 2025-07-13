Police Urge Sangha Council to Crackdown on Monks Behaving Badly

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Buddhist community faces serious turmoil after misconduct allegations against senior monks have come to light. The Royal Thai Police have urged the Sangha Supreme Council to respond to these breaches of discipline among high-ranking monks.

At the centre of the controversy is a sexual misconduct case tied to a woman nicknamed “Sika Golf.” Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau (CIB), led calls for accountability at a meeting at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram in Bangkok on 12 July 2025.

The scandal has captured nationwide attention. Police reports suggest at least 15 senior monks, including abbots and deputy abbots from temples in Bangkok and provinces such as Phichit, Phetchabun, Khon Kaen and Samut Sakhon, are accused of illicit relationships with Sika Golf, a 35-year-old woman.

Investigators raided Golf’s residence in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, on 4 July and found over 86,000 explicit images and videos showing her with monks, many still wearing their religious robes. Eight monks have already been disrobed, and three have been found guilty of breaking monastic rules.

Monks Flee Arrest

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat, also known as “Big Tao,” said that some monks have abandoned their monasteries without following the formal process of disrobing. Among these is Phra Thep Wachirapamok, former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep in Bangkok, who reportedly left for Laos in late June after allegations of a relationship with Golf and suspected embezzlement surfaced.

Authorities are also looking for Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada, a former resident of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan in Chachoengsao, who has not been seen since leaving for a “religious event.”

“These acts damage the reputation of Thai Buddhism,” said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat during the meeting with Somdet Phra Phutthachan, abbot of Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram and member of the Sangha Council. He has called for the council to summon the monks involved so their monastic status can be clarified for the ongoing investigation.

Public Anger

The investigation has also raised concerns about the misuse of temple funds. Evidence suggests that money from temples may have been sent to Golf, with records showing payments from 10 to 20 monks, some as high as seven-figure sums.

Phra Thep Wachiratheeraporn, former abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi, admitted to a long-term relationship with Golf, claiming she gave him a Toyota Alphard van for temple use.

Despite this, suspicions of embezzlement remain, and both the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) are reviewing temple financial records.

Public reaction has been strong, with many calling for stricter regulation. The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) is working to introduce a law that would make sexual relationships between monks and laywomen a criminal offence, with penalties of up to seven years in prison.

“This scandal has shaken Thai Buddhism deeply,” said NOB deputy director Booncherd Kittitharangkun, stressing the need for tighter controls.

Monks Abusing Public Trust

This is not the first controversy to hit Thailand’s Buddhist institutions. Recent years have seen more reports of monks involved in drug use, violence and misleading claims about supernatural powers. In one recent case, authorities are searching for a monk accused of molesting a former beauty queen, with travel checkpoints now on alert.

A lack of financial transparency in temples, which depend on donations, has made matters worse. Many temples have no clear system for managing their finances, leading to falling public donations as trust erodes. “Temples need to follow proper accounting practices and be open about their finances,” said a NOB spokesperson, pointing to the need for reform.

The Sangha Council now faces strong pressure from both police and the public. Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said the goal of the investigation is to protect the reputation of religious institutions, not to attack Buddhism itself. “We want monks who respect the rules,” he said, explaining that the CIB is working hard to uncover the facts.

As the crisis continues, many hope that the Buddhist community will respond with real changes. The NOB’s proposed law, now under review before being sent to the Sangha Council, could be a major step forward. In the meantime, temples are being encouraged to focus on their role as community centres, supporting education and social activities to win back trust.

For now, all eyes are on how authorities and Buddhist leaders handle this scandal, with hopes that real accountability and reform will help restore honour to Thailand’s monastic community.

