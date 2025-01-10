Biometrics Speeds Up Check-in at Chiang Rai Airport

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has introduced a new biometric identification system at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport to streamline passenger check-in and security. This advanced technology aims to speed up airport processes, significantly cutting service times for travellers.

As an International hub in northern Thailand, the Chiang Rai airport has struggled with long lines and delays in recent years. To address this, biometric scanning technology, including facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, will simplify check-in, security, and boarding.

Airports of Thailand (AoT) director Kerati Kijmanawat said the system has been implemented in the six major international airports operated by AoT: the Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports.

He said “passenger convenience remains our top focus, and by adopting biometric tech, we can reduce wait times and improve the travel experience. We want passengers to spend less time in queues and more time enjoying their trip.”

During the New Year festival, Dec 27 to Jan 2 Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport had 46,190 passengers, up 14.5%, and 318 flights, up 12%.

The new system will be placed at check-in counters, security areas, and gates, creating a smoother process for travellers. This upgrade improves efficiency and reduces congestion, especially during busy travel periods. Along with faster service, the technology will also strengthen the airport’s security measures.

Mr Kerati said, biometric systems provide more accurate identity verification, making it harder for unauthorised individuals to access restricted areas. This initiative is part of Thailand’s broader effort to embrace new tech in the travel industry, aiming to make the country a leader in airport innovation.



Understanding Biometric identification

Biometric identification is transforming the way airports manage security and passenger flow. Airports are using facial recognition, fingerprints, and even iris scans to expedite check-ins, border crossings, and boarding.

These systems match your individual characteristics to your passport or travel information, eliminating the need for ID cards or paperwork. It is faster and reduces waiting time, making the overall experience easier for travellers.

Airports also benefit from increased accuracy when verifying passengers, which helps to reduce fraud and improve safety. Privacy concerns exist, however, because biometric data is sensitive and must be stored securely to avoid misuse.

Some travellers are concerned about who has access to and uses their personal information.

