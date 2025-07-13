Thailand Achieves Cancer Treatment Milestone With Imcranib 100

BANGKOK — Thailand has taken a major step in its healthcare journey as the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) launches Imcranib 100, the country’s first domestically developed targeted cancer therapy.

This achievement, led by Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana, moves the nation closer to independence in pharmaceutical production and gives Thai cancer patients better access to essential care.

Imcranib 100 is a 100-milligram tablet using imatinib as its key ingredient. As a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, this medicine targets enzymes that drive the growth and spread of some cancers. Traditional chemotherapy often harms healthy cells, causing harsh side effects.

Imcranib 100, however, focuses on cancer cells, often leading to fewer side effects and better results for patients. The Thai Food and Drug Administration approved Imcranib 100 on May 20, 2025, and it is now used at Chulabhorn Hospital in Bangkok, a key centre for cancer care.

Doctors prescribe Imcranib 100 for several serious types of cancer, including chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST), and dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP), which is a rare skin cancer.

By blocking specific enzymes, the medicine slows disease progression and often improves the quality of life for people facing these conditions.

How Targeted Cancer Therapy Works

Targeted therapies focus on molecular changes that drive tumour growth. Unlike standard chemotherapy, which tends to impact the whole body, these treatments aim at cancer cells directly. Fewer healthy cells get damaged, which means patients usually face fewer side effects, like nausea or hair loss. Imcranib 100, as a targeted option, allows doctors to tailor treatment plans to each person, adjusting as the disease changes.

Medical experts in Thailand have responded positively to Imcranib 100. They note its strong effect on cancer, with less risk of severe side effects than older treatments. For many, it means access to effective care without the high cost of imported drugs.

The introduction of Imcranib 100 highlights the CRA’s focus on medical advancement. Under guidance from Princess Chulabhorn, who is well known for her work in science and cancer research, the academy opened a pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Sattahip, Chon Buri, in 2020.

Built to meet international standards, this factory is the first of its kind in Thailand to handle cancer medicine production from research to patient care.

Princess Chulabhorn has played a direct role in overseeing the facility, from checking quality to participating in scientific checks, to ensure Imcranib 100 meets global requirements. This hands-on approach has helped Thailand develop a safe, affordable medicine and grow its own pharmaceutical industry, reducing its reliance on imported drugs and making the system more secure.

Cancer Remains a Pressing Health Issue in Thailand

Cancer is a leading cause of death in Thailand, with numbers rising each year. Reports show that cancer deaths stood at 120.5 per 100,000 people in 2018, compared to 43.8 per 100,000 in 1997. Lung cancer is the most common, making up 14.1% of cases, followed by liver, breast, cervical, and colon cancers. Most lung cancer cases are found at an advanced stage, which makes effective treatment options even more important.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) recorded over 18 million new cancer cases globally in 2018. More than half of all cancer deaths occur in Asia. Each year, Thailand sees about 140,000 new cases, putting a strain on its healthcare system. High prices and limited access to the latest treatments have made it hard for many people, especially those not covered by national health plans, to receive the best care.

With Imcranib 100 now available at Chulabhorn Hospital from July 2025, more Thai patients can receive affordable cancer treatment. By producing this medicine within the country, costs have dropped, giving new hope to those who could not afford imported imatinib. This progress matches Princess Chulabhorn’s aim to give every patient access to advanced care.

Chulabhorn Hospital has started a trial programme using Imcranib 100, where teams of doctors, pharmacists, and researchers check how patients respond to ensure it is both safe and effective. This approach gives patients a practical treatment choice and shows what is possible for local drug development in Thailand.

Looking Ahead for Healthcare in Thailand

The rollout of Imcranib 100 marks a new chapter in Thailand’s approach to fighting cancer. The CRA has also introduced Herdara, a targeted treatment for breast cancer, showing the country’s growing ability to produce modern medicines. These advancements promise to make Thailand less dependent on foreign drugs and give its healthcare system more strength and flexibility.

Imcranib 100’s availability shows what determined leadership and a focus on science can achieve. The drug brings hope to patients, families, and medical staff across Thailand. As more investment goes into research and development, Thailand moves closer to being a regional centre for medical and pharmaceutical innovation.

For those seeking details about Imcranib 100 or other treatment options, Chulabhorn Hospital and the Chulabhorn Royal Academy can provide guidance and support.

