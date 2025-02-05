Chiang Rai News

Chiang Rai Highway’s Completes Chiang Khong-Thoeng Bypass

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Freelance Journalist
Chiang Rai Highway No. 1020
The new Highway No. 1020 connects Chiang Khong District, Thoeng District-Ban Tha, Chiang Rai Province, a distance of 16 km

The Department of Highways has completed the upgrade of Highway No. 1020, which connects Chiang Khong to Thoeng District in Chiang Rai Province. This development aims to enhance the well-being of residents while boosting the local economy and tourism in northern Thailand.

Mr Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director-General of the Department of Highways, told a press briefing that the newly improved Highway 1020 links Chiang Khong and Thoeng Districts through Ban Ta over a 16-kilometre stretch. This route is a key connection to support regional economic growth, trade, and tourism.

Chiang Rai Highway No. 1020

Mr Apirat explained that Highway 1020 is a vital transportation link between Chiang Rai and Chiang Khong, providing access to neighbouring countries. It forms part of the R3A Economic Corridor, which connects Thailand, Laos, and China.

The highway is critical in enhancing border trade and supporting international freight movement by linking to the 4th Mekong Bridge (Chiang Khong-Huay Sai) and Chiang Saen Port.

Given its importance, the development of this highway focuses on improving safety and travel efficiency for residents and visitors.

Chiang Rai Highway No. 1020

The project also aims to stimulate trade, investment, and tourism by connecting major attractions in Chiang Rai, such as Phu Sang National Park, Phu Chi Fa, and Doi Pha Tang, along with cultural and natural sites in Laos.

This initiative aligns with Thailand’s 12th National Economic and Social Development Plan and the country’s transport infrastructure strategy under the “Transport for Opportunity in Thailand” policy. The upgrade included expanding the road from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with an asphalt concrete surface. Features such as raised medians, community sidewalks, and lighting along the entire route were also added to ensure safety and convenience.

The construction budget totalled 898.9 million baht, and the highway is now fully open for public use. The Department of Highways remains dedicated to creating efficient transportation systems that improve quality of life and drive national progress.

For route information or to report travel emergencies, the public can contact the highway hotline at 1586, toll-free 24/7.

Geoff Thomas
Freelance Journalist
Geoff Thomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
