News

Flights Resume at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
1 Min Read
Passengers check in a Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport - CTN Image
Passengers check in a Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Airport - CTN Image

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport has reopened and will be operational on Friday, with four inbound and four outbound flights. Due to severe flooding Airports of Thailand (AoT) recommends passengers allocate up to five hours for their journey to the terminal.

AoT  reports that Thai Airways International, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai AirAsia will provide a total of four flights from Bangkok to Chiang Rai province, as well as four return flights. Thai VietJet has not yet verified its operations for Friday.

It’s recommends that passengers consult their airlines for the most recent flight information.

On Thursday, all airlines cancelled flights to Chiang Rai as a result of inundated roads, leading to the stranding of passengers at the airport, despite its operational status.

Airport officials advises against the use of small vehicles to access the terminal due to the high water levels and the limited transportation options available.

Related News:

Prime Minister Promises Relief to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

Prime Minister Promises Relief to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai

You Might Also Like

Murder-Suicide in Bangkok Leads Neighbors to Believe House Possessed

Thailand’s New Cannabis Control Bill Faces Scrutiny From Health Advocates

China Denies Its Mekong River Dams Contributed to Flooding in Northern Thailand

Police Seek Charges After Speeding Honda Sedan Crashes into Two Vehicles Killing One, Injuring 2 Other

Thailand’s Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to Get Royal Pardon

Share This Article
By Geoff Thomas Journalist
Follow:
Geoff Thomas is a seasoned journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years, he's covered everything from political scandals to human interest stories, always bringing a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Prime Minister Promises Relief to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai Prime Minister Promises Relief to Flood Victims in Chiang Rai
Next Article Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra Chiang Rai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Orders Expedited Aide to Chiang Rai’s Flood Victims

Get Our News App for Thailand News

Download our App
Download our App

Help Abandonded Dogs Find a Home

soi dog