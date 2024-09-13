Flights Resume at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport has reopened and will be operational on Friday, with four inbound and four outbound flights. Due to severe flooding Airports of Thailand (AoT) recommends passengers allocate up to five hours for their journey to the terminal.

AoT reports that Thai Airways International, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai AirAsia will provide a total of four flights from Bangkok to Chiang Rai province, as well as four return flights. Thai VietJet has not yet verified its operations for Friday.



It’s recommends that passengers consult their airlines for the most recent flight information.

On Thursday, all airlines cancelled flights to Chiang Rai as a result of inundated roads, leading to the stranding of passengers at the airport, despite its operational status.

Airport officials advises against the use of small vehicles to access the terminal due to the high water levels and the limited transportation options available.

