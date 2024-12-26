Chiang Rai Father Kills Children then Himself on Christmas Day

A 37-year-old man stressing over divorce committed suicide, killing himself and two of his children in Tha Sut Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province.

On Christmas Day, Police Ban Du Police Chiang Rai were summoned to a home in Village 10, Tha Sut Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province, after reports of a murder-suicide.

Upon arriving at the home, Ban Du Police discovered the bodies of an adult male, later identified as Mr. Thetkiat, 37 years old, Ms. Kanyaphat, 6 years old, and Mr. Kiatkorn, 3 years old.

An Initial investigation revealed that Mr. Thetkiat, the father of the three, had been under stress ever since his wife asked for a divorce, leaving him with their three children in his care with his mother.

Overcome by stress, early in the morning, he hung his three children and then himself.

Miraculously, the eldest son’s rope broke, causing him to fall to the ground and escape. He then quickly ran to ask for help from villagers, who notified the police.

Suicides in Thailand

In recent years, Thailand has seen a concerning rise in suicide rates, with a 32% increase in the suicide mortality rate, the World Health Organization reports.

The highest rates are observed among older individuals (aged 55 and above), while teenagers (15-19) have the highest rates of suicide attempts. In 2023, there were 31,402 suicide attempts in Thailand.

In 2024, the Department of Mental Health at the Ministry of Public Health, in collaboration with WHO, worked to strengthen its suicide surveillance system to inform the national suicide prevention action plan. A survey was also conducted to better understand suicide in Thailand.

The Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Interior currently manage three primary sources of suicide data. Combining these sources has provided the most accurate data, setting a strong precedent for continued integration. Major risk factors identified in the database include relationship issues, economic problems, and family conflicts.

A 2023 survey by the Ministry of Public Health involving over 7,000 at-risk persons and over 11,000 caregivers and relatives revealed that while people are generally aware of where to seek help for suicidal thoughts, there are concerns that media content related to suicide risks exacerbating suicidal behavior.

