Villagers in Mae Sai Chiang Rai Find 23Kg of Heroin Hidden in a Lychee Orchard

Police in Mae Sai District of Chiang Rai Province report 60 packages of heroin weighing a total of approximately 23 kilograms, was found hidden in a lychee orchard.

Pol. Col. Phontep Thanaboonsak, Superintendent of Koh Chang Police Station in Chiang Rai told a press briefing that the Village Headman of Ko Chang Subdistrict of Mae Sai, was notified by villagers of a suspicious black plastic bag in a lychee orchard.

Police and at the soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force came to investigate and a plastic bag was found with another straw bag inside hidden in the grass of the lychee orchard near the entrance to the cemetery of Sri Pa Daeng Village approximately 100 meters from the main road.

Inside the plastic bag officers found 60 packages heroin weighing a total of approximately 23 kilograms.

Pol. Col. Phontep Thanaboonsak said no suspicious persons were found in the area.

The heroin was seized as evidence and sent to the Mae Sai District Police Station for further investigation. It is believed that the heroin was hidden there by a drug network, waiting to be picked up and transported into central Thailand.

