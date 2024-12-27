Chiang Rai News

Driver Dies after Truck Crashes on Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway

Geoff Thomas
Rescuer from Amarin Rescue Association for Disaster Relief repels down to crashed freight truck.

Highway Police report the driver of an 18-wheel trailer truck carrying a full load of dried longans has died after his truck crashed on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai Highway Yesterday.

Highway Police and the Amarin Rescue Association for Disaster Relief in Chiang Rai Province were called to the accident scene at approximately 7:00 a.m. on the Chiang Rai-Chiang Mai highway, at a curve near the Khun Chae National Park, Mae Chedi Mai Subdistrict, Wiang Pa Pao District.

When the police and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene, they found concrete barriers along the side of the road and damaged electric poles caused by the 18-wheeler’s impact.

Rescue workers attend to freight truck crash on Chiang Mai- Chiang Rai Highway 18

Packages of dried logans were scattered all over the road, and below the roadside was a steep valley where they discovered the 18-wheeler truck with a trailer. Near the truck, rescue workers found the body of the driver, who had been thrown from the vehicle as it tumbled down the steep valley below the highway.

Highway Police initially believed the freight truck was transporting dry goods from Chiang Mai Province. When it reached the steep downhill curve, it lost control, hit the guardrail, and crashed into the valley below.

Crashed Freight Truck Chiang Mai- Chiang Rai Highway 18

Highway Police and officials from the Department of Transport said they would examine the accident scene further to determine the cause of this accident.

The Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai mountain highway is risky due to sharp curves, unpredictable weather, and slippery surfaces. Landslides often block roads, and steep drops leave little room for error. Drivers must stay alert, as fog or rain can severely limit visibility.

Tire blowouts and brake failures are concerns on long descents. Transport safety officials recommend drivers use reliable vehicles, maintain low speeds, and avoid driving at night for safety.

