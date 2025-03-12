Ban Du Police Station Launches “Sustainable Community” Project to Tackle Drug Issues in Chiang Rai

On March 11, Ban Du Police Station held the opening ceremony for the “Sustainable Community” project. This initiative aims to address drug problems comprehensively, following the national strategy.

The event occurred at Ban Nang Lae Nai, Village 7, and Ban Mai Nang Lae, Village 17, in Nang Lae Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Rai District. The project focuses on empowering the community to prevent and resolve drug-related issues.

Key activities included signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between involved agencies, gathering community feedback through public meetings, and installing suggestion boxes called “Clue Contribution Boxes” to encourage public participation in reporting useful information.

Mr. Kitikorn Thiwongwian, Senior District Officer of Mueang Chiang Rai, presided over the ceremony. Other participants included Pol. Col. Sanchai Panichkul, Superintendent of Ban Du Police Station; Pol. Lt. Col. Chatree Charachit, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Suppression; Pol. Lt. Col. Weerawut Phumpajit, Crime Suppression Inspector; Pol. Capt. Sanga Kanharungruang, Crime Suppression Sub-Inspector; local authorities; and community representatives.

Notable attendees were Mr. Jirayuth Thakaew, representing the Mayor of Nang Lae Subdistrict; Ms. Suwaree Phuakmuangphon, representing the Nang Lae Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital; Mr. Suchart Somprasong, the headman of the Nang Lae Subdistrict; Ms. Tienthong Rueankham, the headwoman of Village 7; Mr. Phairoj Taweesuk, the head of Village 17; Village Health Volunteers (VHV) and community protection committees; and residents.

The project featured several key activities, including signing the MOU, holding public forums to gather community input, installing feedback and tip-off boxes, and conducting urine tests for community leaders and operation team members.

The event, which was held at the multipurpose building in Ban Nang Lae Nai, Village 7, drew significant interest from the community. This collaborative effort between government agencies and the local community marks a major step toward a long-term solution to drug issues in the area.

Police Called to Fatal Shooting

On March 11, 2025, Pol Lt Nattapol Chanda, an investigator with the Boon Rueang police station in Chiang Khong District, Chiang Rai province, received a report about a fatal shooting incident.

The incident occurred in Ban Kieng Tai, Village No. 6, Huai So Subdistrict, Chiang Khong District. After notifying his superiors, he proceeded to the scene with a rescue team from the Boonchuay Uppatham Chiang Khong unit.

The crime scene was located along Road No. 4027, between Ban Kieng Tai and Ban Kaen Ban. The authorities found the body of a 41-year-old man in a partially wooden, partially concrete house in Village 6, Huai So Subdistrict.

The victim had been shot in the right side of his face. His body was found lying on his back near the inside door of the ground floor, with his head facing outward. He was discovered next to his meal. A homemade rifle was also found near the body. The rescue team transported the deceased to Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital for an autopsy.

Witnesses at the scene revealed that the shooter was a 58-year-old man, the victim’s uncle. The two reportedly had previous disagreements. The incident occurred while the victim ate some tam (papaya salad) at the table.

The police have since taken the suspect into custody. Reports revealed the argument started because the victim failed to wash the dishes. After the shooting, the suspect rode his motorcycle to buy alcohol and acted as though nothing had happened.

During questioning, he eventually admitted to the crime, stating that frustration over the victim’s defiance drove him to commit the act.

Related News: