Chiang Rai District Chief Clarifies Child Abduction Warning

On January 16, 2015, reporters followed up on a case involving an urgent order from the Chiang Rai District Office and the Phan District police warning about child abductor after news of a silver sedan attempted to capture a 5th grader.

The order, signed by Mr Boonsong Tinari, the Chiang Rai District Chief, instructed teachers, parents, community leaders, and related individuals to stay vigilant and monitor children closely. It also urged anyone spotting suspicious individuals to report them to the police or local leaders for further investigation.

When questioned by reporters, Mr Boonsong Tinari explained that he issued the order after hearing rumours from Mae Tha District in Lampang Province. A Grade 5 student reportedly told a teacher about a suspicious person at their school who appeared to approach the child threateningly.

The frightened child ran to inform a teacher. Teachers looked into the report but found no trace of the person or vehicle described. However, they contacted the police to warn others.

A police officer from Phan Police Station later shared information from a community leader in Ban San Khi Bao, Tambon Muang Kham. The leader had reported a silver-coloured Toyota Vios with Bangkok license plates acting suspiciously while selling canvas in the area.

Already aware of concerns raised in Lampang, the community grew worried about children’s safety. Phan Police Station issued a public warning to raise awareness. Soon after, reports of a similar vehicle entered Mueang Chiang Rai District, prompting further alerts and increased monitoring.

After hearing the news, the Chiang Rai District Chief noted that parents in other provinces worried about school safety and voiced their concerns to the Governor. They were particularly anxious about leaving school gates open during the day, fearing potential threats to their children. In response, the Governor instructed the provincial defence office to issue precautionary measures.

“We have not received any direct reports of child abduction attempts related to this case,” Mr Boonsong Tinari said. “However, if anyone sees suspicious individuals or activity, they should notify the police or community leaders immediately so the situation can be addressed promptly.”

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai City Police Station clarified the matter on their Facebook page. They investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle selling canvas and discovered the individual involved was a Vietnamese national working illegally in the country. The Tha Wang Pha Police Station in Nan Province had already arrested and prosecuted the individual in October 2024.

Addressing concerns about child abductions, Pol. Col. Sophon Muangfueng, Superintendent of Chiang Rai City Police Station, along with Pol. Lt. Col. Chantharit Laopairojcharoen, Deputy Superintendent of Crime Prevention and Suppression, directed officers to patrol the area and gather information to ensure public safety. Residents were encouraged to report suspicious vehicles or seek help by calling 191 anytime.

