Airports of Thailand Pushes to Bring Back Smoking Rooms

Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) has requested the Ministry of Public Health to ease its regulations and permit smoking rooms at the six international airports under its management. The AoT Manages Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai Airports.

According to AoT Dr President Kirati Kijmanawat, the proposal comes in response to complaints from travellers, particularly those on connecting flights who often face lengthy layovers.

Reports have also highlighted cases of passengers smoking in prohibited areas like restrooms. Some individuals even willingly pay fines just to smoke, which affects non-smokers and worsens indoor air quality, Mr Kirati explained.

He also noted that cigarette smoke occasionally sets off fire alarms, adding to the challenges.

These issues have prompted AoT and related authorities to consider reintroducing designated smoking rooms within airport terminals.

Mr Kirati stated that AoT, which operates key airports such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, and Hat Yai, is urging the health ministry to revise its rules.

Smoking Rooms Improve Passenger Comfort

The goal is to allow for indoor smoking rooms, improving passenger comfort, creating a healthier environment, and reducing fire risks.

The publicly listed company believes this adjustment could safeguard Thailand’s reputation as a tourist-friendly destination while respecting the needs of passengers, particularly those enduring long transit times without leaving the terminal.

AoT has formally sent its request to the Department of Disease Control (DDC) director-general, who also serves as secretary of the national tobacco control committee. The petition seeks changes to current regulations to allow smoking rooms inside airport buildings.

The tobacco-control committee has agreed to form a working group to examine the issue in detail.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin mentioned that the committee will also look into whether designated smoking areas outside terminals could be accessed within a minute using an electric shuttle.

While he personally supports keeping airports smoke-free, he acknowledged the need to address AoT’s concerns before making a final decision.

Officials from the DDC have already visited Suvarnabhumi Airport to inspect locations that could potentially house smoking areas.

Mr Kirati pointed out that the current rule, which restricts smoking to outdoor areas, does not meet the needs of travellers. He also mentioned that many major airports worldwide, including Singapore’s Changi, Japan’s Narita, and Istanbul Airport, provide indoor smoking facilities.

However, Naowarat Charoenka of the National Health Foundation’s Thai Health Academy has cautioned against this move. She argued that allowing smoking rooms in airports could undermine Thailand’s efforts to meet international safety and quality standards.

She added that many airports globally are moving towards becoming completely smoke-free, and reversing this trend could set Thailand back.

