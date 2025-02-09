Chiang Rai Governor Bans Petrol Stations from Filling Fuel Containers

The Governor of Chiang Rai has issued a directive banning petrol stations from selling fuel in drums, cans, or gallons. This decision comes after reports of individuals from Myanmar crossing the border to purchase large quantities of petrol.

On February 7, 2025, Chiang Rai authorities sent an official notice prohibiting the sale of petrol in any container in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Stations found violating this rule will face legal action. This measure is part of a broader effort to crack down on call centres and border-related crimes following incidents where people crossed into Thailand to stock up on fuel.

The government has intensified security measures along the Thai-Myanmar border to combat criminal activities, including call centre operations. This includes cutting off electricity, internet access, and fuel supply at five key checkpoints.

Chiang Rai is home to two checkpoints: the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridges 1 and 2 in Mae Sai District.

Officials have determined that selling petrol in containers like drums or gallons violates Section 4 of the Fuel Control Act B.E. 2544, which limits petrol stations to only refuelling vehicles directly. Any breach of these regulations will result in legal consequences.

Authorities in Thailand are stepping up efforts to tackle call centre gangs and related crimes along the Thai-Myanmar border. These criminal networks have been exploiting vulnerable individuals, often luring them into working for scam operations targeting people worldwide.

Thai police, in collaboration with China and international agencies, are cracking down hard, focusing on dismantling the gangs and rescuing victims trapped in these schemes.

Many of these operations are run from remote areas along the Thailand-Myanmar border, making enforcement difficult, but authorities are committed to cutting off their activities. Raids have increased, leading to arrests, equipment seizures, and the discovery of individuals held against their will.

This crackdown highlights the growing concern over border crime and the effort to stop it before it escalates further.

By working with China and neighbouring countries, Thailand is working to ensure these scam operations don’t just move elsewhere. The Royal Thai Police and Cybercrime teams are working to track the people behind these scams and bring them to justice.

Related News: