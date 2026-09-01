Doctor Confesses to Tragic Crash That Killed 2 Students in Chiang Rai

CHIANG RAI – A young radiology doctor in Chiang Rai has admitted to all charges following a devastating car crash. The tragic incident claimed the lives of two university students and left a third severely injured.

Dr. Kamol Ratchakhom, 32, surrendered to police at the Ban Du Police Station on August 31. He fully confessed to reckless driving charges that caused death, serious injury, and property damage.

Key Takeaways

A medical doctor in Chiang Rai confessed to a fatal car crash that killed two law students.

The devastating accident occurred when the driver recklessly ran a traffic light at a busy intersection.

The doctor pledged to cover all medical and funeral expenses to help the grieving families.

The fatal crash happened on the night of August 25 at the Nang Lae intersection. Dr. Kamol was driving a red MG5 sedan when he crashed heavily into a motorcycle.

The young victims were promising law students at Mae Fah Luang University in northern Thailand. Nineteen-year-old Nichapa Phromtong and 18-year-old Alfarin Kaso tragically lost their lives at the accident scene.

Another 18-year-old university student, Patcharaporn Nakhonchan, suffered severe bodily injuries in the violent collision. She is currently recovering from facial bone fractures under close and careful medical supervision.

A Tragic Mistake at the Intersection

According to police, Dr. Kamol was rushing back to his dormitory. He openly admitted to running a yellow light in his extreme haste to get home. He told the local police that he never saw the university students on their motorcycle.

He incorrectly assumed he could safely speed through the busy intersection without braking.

Immediately after the devastating crash, the doctor rushed out to check on the young victims. He quickly discovered that one student had no pulse and frantically attempted CPR to save her.

During his official police interview, he expressed deep sorrow and apologized for the heartbreaking loss. He promised to take full personal responsibility for the immense pain he caused the families.

The police allowed him to go home without bail while they wait for forensic evidence. Officers still need the final autopsy reports before they can officially close the investigation file.

Seeking Justice and Moving Forward

Dr. Kamol has officially pledged to cover all funeral costs and the ongoing medical bills. He stated that he wants to provide fair financial compensation to help the victims’ families.

Meanwhile, Mae Fah Luang University is actively stepping up to support the grieving student families. The Faculty of Law has formed a special committee to closely monitor the legal proceedings.

University officials are making sure that the families receive life insurance and proper financial compensation. They have even assigned alumni lawyers to strongly represent the grieving victims in civil court.

Fortunately, the surviving university student is now completely out of danger and in stable condition. Doctors officially confirmed that she did not suffer any traumatic brain injuries during the crash.

Demands Safer Intersections

She will continue her physical recovery at the university’s medical center without needing a hospital transfer. The dedicated medical staff remains highly confident that she will heal well from her facial injuries.

This heartbreaking local accident highlights the urgent public need for better road safety in Chiang Rai. Residents are strongly calling for stricter traffic enforcement at the busy university campus intersections.

Many reckless drivers frequently speed through yellow lights, putting innocent civilian lives at terrible risk. Authorities must take immediate action to prevent similar tragedies from destroying more bright young futures.