Some travelers who enter Thailand under the visa exemption scheme can apply for up to 30 additional days, but approval isn’t automatic. To extend a visa exemption for 30 days in Thailand, you must qualify under the applicable rules and receive an immigration officer’s approval.

Before making plans, check the permitted-stay date stamped in your passport and confirm the current rules for your nationality. Your deadline comes from the permission immigration granted at entry, so don’t calculate it using an old article or another traveler’s experience.

Start with your passport, then prepare for the immigration office handling your application, keeping a departure option available until you know the decision.

Key Takeaways

Eligible visa-exempt travelers may receive an extension of up to 30 days, but officers decide each application.

Your passport’s permitted-stay date is the deadline that matters, regardless of the length you expected at entry.

Apply in person before that deadline, using the documents and process required by the responsible immigration office.

Confirm the current application fee and payment method rather than relying on an unverified price.

Keep a departure plan available because submitting an application doesn’t automatically extend your stay or guarantee approval.

How to Extend a Visa Exemption for 30 Days in Thailand

Apply in person at the immigration office responsible for your application before your authorized stay expires. Follow its current procedure, submit the requested paperwork, and wait for the officer’s decision.

An extension may cover up to 30 days. That wording doesn’t promise every applicant a full month, even when their documents appear complete.

Check your passport stamp and eligibility first

Find the entry stamp for your current visit and identify the date showing how long immigration admitted you. The arrival date and the final authorized day are different pieces of information.

Read the stamp itself rather than counting forward using a general visa-exemption allowance. If a date is unclear or appears incorrect, address it with immigration before relying on your own calculation.

Eligibility can depend on your nationality and how you entered Thailand. Air, land, and sea entry conditions aren’t always interchangeable, and past admission doesn’t guarantee identical treatment on another visit. Use current Thai Immigration Bureau or Royal Thai Embassy guidance that applies to your passport.

Gather the documents your immigration office asks for

Expect to prepare your original passport, copies of relevant passport pages, and a copy of the entry stamp. A completed application form, a photograph, and proof of your Thai address are also likely requirements.

The official TM.7 extension application form is titled “Application for Extension of Temporary Stay in the Kingdom.” However, downloading it doesn’t establish the complete checklist for your office.

Confirm whether TM.7, additional forms, extra copies, or particular address documents are required. Keep the originals available alongside the copies, and make sure your name, passport number, and accommodation details agree across your paperwork. Don’t assume photocopying or photo services will be available inside the office.

Prepare for your immigration office visit

Choose the correct office before arranging transport. The nearest immigration building isn’t necessarily the office handling your application category or accommodation area.

Use official channels for opening hours, appointment arrangements, document requirements, and payment instructions. For example, Chiang Mai Immigration’s website publishes local service information and forms; instructions for another province may not match.

Apply before your permitted stay ends

Allow time for travel, queues, and any missing paperwork. Applying well before the final authorized day gives you room to deal with an incomplete application without immediately facing an overstay.

Also account for weekends and public holidays when planning your visit. Don’t assume a closed office moves your immigration deadline to the next working day.

An appointment booking, a queue ticket, or submitting documents doesn’t itself change your authorized-stay date. Immigration must grant the extension or give you other written permission governing your stay.

A pending request isn’t permission to add 30 days to your passport stamp. Follow the existing deadline unless immigration grants a different one.

Keep enough flexibility in your travel plans to return with additional documents if the officer requests them.

Budget for the fee, but verify the current amount

Use the current charge stated by Thai Immigration or the office handling your application. A price quoted for another service, application category, or year isn’t a dependable basis for your budget.

Confirm the accepted payment method as well. If the office requires cash, bring the confirmed amount rather than assuming a card or mobile payment will work.

Your total spending may also include transport, passport photographs, and photocopies. Keep those expenses separate from the government application fee when planning.

Retain any official receipt you receive. However, don’t treat payment as evidence that immigration approved the requested extension; the decision and the permission recorded in your passport are what matter.

Know what can happen after you apply

An immigration officer decides whether to approve your request and how much additional time to grant, up to the applicable maximum. Complete paperwork supports your application, but it doesn’t remove the officer’s discretion.

Read the decision and the new passport entry

If immigration approves the extension, read the date and any conditions entered in your passport before leaving the office. Ask about anything unclear while staff can review the document with you.

Use that written date for your departure planning. Don’t assume the extension runs for exactly 30 days, or calculate a deadline by adding 30 days to the application date.

If immigration requests another visit or additional paperwork, follow the written instructions and any accompanying deadline. Keep those documents with your passport so you can refer to the actual decision.

A refusal requires a lawful departure plan. Follow whatever departure date or instructions immigration gives you, rather than relying on another traveler’s account of receiving extra time after rejection.

Avoid overstay while you make other plans

Overstaying can result in fines and more serious immigration consequences. The commonly published fine is 500 baht per day, capped at 20,000 baht, but current official guidance and your circumstances govern enforcement.

The cap limits the monetary fine. It doesn’t limit every possible consequence of remaining without permission. Detention, removal, and restrictions on returning to Thailand can also become relevant.

Never treat the fine as a paid option for extending a holiday. It doesn’t provide permission to remain, and setting money aside doesn’t make an overstay lawful.

If approval is uncertain, keep a workable departure arrangement available before your current permission expires. Pay attention to the date your transport leaves Thailand, rather than only the time you leave your hotel or begin traveling toward the border.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is visa exemption the same as a visa on arrival?

No. Visa exemption allows eligible travelers to enter without obtaining a visa for that visit, while visa on arrival is a separate scheme. Each has its own eligibility and conditions, so extension information written for visa-exempt travelers shouldn’t automatically be applied to a visa-on-arrival admission.

Can I complete the entire extension online?

Don’t assume your application qualifies for a fully online process. Thai Immigration has published information about e-Extension applications, but the existence of that service doesn’t establish eligibility for every applicant. Follow the process applicable to your admission category, including any required personal appearance.

Does a tourism-based extension allow me to work?

A tourism-based extension doesn’t itself authorize employment. Permission to remain in Thailand and permission to work are separate matters. If your plans include employment, the relevant visa and work-authorization requirements still apply, regardless of how many days remain on your extension.

Can a 90-day report extend my stay instead?

No. Immigration’s 90-day reporting guidance concerns notification of your residence after the relevant period of continuous stay. It isn’t an application for additional permission to remain. Completing a report doesn’t replace an extension application or change the permitted-stay date in your passport.

Can I leave Thailand and return using the extension?

Don’t assume an extension guarantees admission after an international trip. It concerns permission for your current stay, while departure and subsequent entry raise separate immigration requirements. Before booking a trip abroad, establish whether you need a re-entry permit or would need to qualify for a fresh admission.

Keep Your Departure Plan Flexible

Your passport stamp is the starting point for every decision about extending your visit. Read the permitted-stay date, use the latest official rules for your nationality, and prepare the documents required by the immigration office handling your application.

Apply before your authorized stay ends, with enough time to address missing paperwork or an unexpected delay. Once immigration makes its decision, follow the date and conditions written in your passport rather than the length you originally requested.

Keep a backup departure plan until approval is recorded, because both approval and the extension’s length remain at the officer’s discretion. That flexibility lets you plan around the permission you have, without depending on an additional 30 days that immigration hasn’t yet granted.