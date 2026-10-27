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Chiang Rai Launches Mae Khao Tom Overpass Project

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Chiang Rai Launches Mae Khao Tom Overpass Project

CHIANG RAI – The Department of Rural Roads has officially launched construction on a major overpass bridge in Chiang Rai province. This large-scale infrastructure project aims to resolve severe daily traffic jams at the notoriously busy Mae Khao Tom intersection. Commuters have long struggled with heavy delays in this specific area.

The Thai government is investing more than 329 million baht into this highly anticipated road upgrade. Transport officials confidently expect the entire parallel bridge structure to be fully completed by the year 2029. Once finished, it will transform how both locals and tourists travel through the northern region.

Key Takeaways

  • A 329-million-baht overpass is being built to clear traffic at the Mae Khao Tom intersection.
  • The extensive road project is fully funded and set to open to the public in 2029.
  • Strict dust control and night safety protocols are actively protecting nearby residents during construction.

Chiang Rai Launches Mae Khao Tom Overpass Project

Boosting the Northern Economy

This modern overpass on Rural Road No. 1023 is about much more than just moving local cars faster. It acts as a critical transport artery linking commercial zones directly to the regional airport. This improved access will heavily support expanding industries and growing investment across northern Thailand.

Currently, the Mae Khao Tom intersection becomes dangerously crowded during the morning and evening rush hours. A chaotic mix of massive freight trucks, delivery vans, and personal vehicles shares the same limited space. This heavy volume of mixed traffic frequently results in serious and avoidable road accidents.

To solve these long-term issues, engineers designed a comprehensive overpass system spanning a total of 1.25 kilometers. The main structure features parallel bridges that stretch over 430 meters long, completely bypassing the ground-level chaos. Additionally, builders are laying down more than 800 meters of reinforced concrete connecting roads.

Chiang Rai Launches Mae Khao Tom Overpass Project

Strict Safety and Dust Control

The new bridge will provide two spacious lanes in each direction, complete with raised medians and two-meter road shoulders. Modern street lighting and advanced drainage systems will also be installed to ensure safe driving during heavy monsoon rains. These upgrades strictly follow the highest national transport safety standards.

Safety during the multi-year construction phase remains a top priority for project managers. Workers are installing heavy-duty barriers, safety canvas shields, and bright nighttime illumination around all active work zones. Authorities have completely banned any vehicle traffic from passing directly under the bridge while heavy lifting occurs.

Furthermore, contractors are actively fighting air pollution to protect the surrounding residential neighborhoods. Water trucks will regularly spray the dusty work zones, while transport vehicles must securely cover their material loads with thick tarps.

These proactive dust control measures help maintain clean air quality for the local community. The government successfully prioritized public participation before the very first shovel hit the dirt. In September 2026, local residents, government officials, and the main contractor signed a three-party cooperation agreement.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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