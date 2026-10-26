Singapore Man Fined 7K Over Wife’s Erotic Spa Services

SINGAPORE – A 65-year-old man recently faced serious legal consequences. He was fined $7,000 for running an illegal massage business in Orchard Towers. Local authorities discovered his wife offering illicit services inside the shop.

The man, Leng Kheng Chiang, opened a shop called Fragrance Beauty in January 2022. On paper, it was supposed to be a standard facial salon. However, police soon uncovered a very different reality behind closed doors.

Key Takeaways

A 65-year-old business owner received a $7,000 fine for running an unlicensed massage parlour.

Police caught his wife offering illegal sexual services during a routine enforcement raid in 2022.

The business was registered as a beauty salon but completely lacked the proper licenses for massage therapy.

A Routine Police Raid Uncovers Illegal Vice

Law enforcement officers conducted a sudden check at Fragrance Beauty on July 7, 2022. They arrived at the Orchard Towers establishment around 4 p.m. that afternoon. The officers quickly found evidence of illegal vice activities.

During the raid, police caught Leng’s wife, Wang Aimei, with a customer. She was actively offering him sexual services in exchange for money. Reports from news outlets like Stomp noted that she asked for $150 for sexual intercourse and $100 for oral sex.

Leng was the sole owner and proprietor of the establishment. He knew his wife was providing body massages to customers in the shop. Furthermore, he allowed her to continue this physical work despite lacking the proper legal permits.

Strict Rules for Massage Establishments

Singapore maintains incredibly strict regulations for massage and beauty businesses. To legally operate a massage parlour, owners must obtain specific licenses from the authorities. Fragrance Beauty simply did not have this required paperwork.

The business was not exempt from these important licensing requirements either. Operating without this legal approval is a serious offense under Singapore law. The Massage Establishments Act exists specifically to prevent vice and illegal activities from spreading.

Interestingly, police investigations revealed that Leng rarely visited his own salon. Because of his absence, it remained unclear if he actually knew about the sexual services. However, his ignorance did not protect him from the harsh reality of the law.

Even if he was unaware of the prostitution, he was still the legal owner. He allowed an unlicensed massage operation to run under his name. Therefore, he remained completely liable for the business’s failure to follow regulations.

Facing the Judge in a Singapore Court

Leng eventually appeared in court to face the consequences of his actions. According to AsiaOne, he pleaded guilty to one charge under the Massage Establishments Act. He did not try to fight the serious allegations against him.

During the recent sentencing, Leng asked the presiding judge for leniency. He hoped for a lighter punishment given his specific personal circumstances. However, he notably avoided addressing whether he knew about his wife’s secret side business.

The judge ultimately handed down a hefty $7,000 fine for the licensing violation. If Leng cannot pay this amount, he will face four weeks in jail instead. This strict penalty serves as a clear warning to other business owners.

Cleaning Up Orchard Towers’ Reputation

This incident highlights the ongoing issues surrounding Orchard Towers. For decades, the famous commercial building has struggled with a reputation for nightlife and vice. Many illegal massage parlors have tried to hide inside legitimate storefronts there.

In recent years, Singapore authorities have worked hard to clean up the area. Police conduct regular enforcement checks to shut down illicit operations completely. These sudden raids help ensure businesses follow the city’s strict legal codes.

Legitimate beauty salons must maintain clean records to keep their operating licenses. Owners must closely monitor their staff and their daily operations. Failing to do so can result in massive fines, ruined reputations, or even jail time.

Business owners cannot simply claim ignorance when their staff break the law. Proprietors have a legal duty to know exactly what happens on their premises. This recent court case proves that absentee ownership is a massive legal risk.

Moving forward, authorities will likely continue their strict surveillance of massage establishments. The government remains committed to removing illegal vice activities from shopping centers. Shop owners must stay vigilant and fully compliant to avoid a similar fate.

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