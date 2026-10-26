News Asia

Singapore Man Fined 7K Over Wife’s Erotic Spa Services

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Singapore Man Fined Over Wifes Erotic Massage Services

SINGAPORE – A 65-year-old man recently faced serious legal consequences. He was fined $7,000 for running an illegal massage business in Orchard Towers. Local authorities discovered his wife offering illicit services inside the shop.

The man, Leng Kheng Chiang, opened a shop called Fragrance Beauty in January 2022. On paper, it was supposed to be a standard facial salon. However, police soon uncovered a very different reality behind closed doors.

Key Takeaways

  • A 65-year-old business owner received a $7,000 fine for running an unlicensed massage parlour.
  • Police caught his wife offering illegal sexual services during a routine enforcement raid in 2022.
  • The business was registered as a beauty salon but completely lacked the proper licenses for massage therapy.

A Routine Police Raid Uncovers Illegal Vice

Law enforcement officers conducted a sudden check at Fragrance Beauty on July 7, 2022. They arrived at the Orchard Towers establishment around 4 p.m. that afternoon. The officers quickly found evidence of illegal vice activities.

During the raid, police caught Leng’s wife, Wang Aimei, with a customer. She was actively offering him sexual services in exchange for money. Reports from news outlets like Stomp noted that she asked for $150 for sexual intercourse and $100 for oral sex.

Leng was the sole owner and proprietor of the establishment. He knew his wife was providing body massages to customers in the shop. Furthermore, he allowed her to continue this physical work despite lacking the proper legal permits.

Strict Rules for Massage Establishments

Singapore maintains incredibly strict regulations for massage and beauty businesses. To legally operate a massage parlour, owners must obtain specific licenses from the authorities. Fragrance Beauty simply did not have this required paperwork.

The business was not exempt from these important licensing requirements either. Operating without this legal approval is a serious offense under Singapore law. The Massage Establishments Act exists specifically to prevent vice and illegal activities from spreading.

Interestingly, police investigations revealed that Leng rarely visited his own salon. Because of his absence, it remained unclear if he actually knew about the sexual services. However, his ignorance did not protect him from the harsh reality of the law.

Even if he was unaware of the prostitution, he was still the legal owner. He allowed an unlicensed massage operation to run under his name. Therefore, he remained completely liable for the business’s failure to follow regulations.

Facing the Judge in a Singapore Court

Leng eventually appeared in court to face the consequences of his actions. According to AsiaOne, he pleaded guilty to one charge under the Massage Establishments Act. He did not try to fight the serious allegations against him.

During the recent sentencing, Leng asked the presiding judge for leniency. He hoped for a lighter punishment given his specific personal circumstances. However, he notably avoided addressing whether he knew about his wife’s secret side business.

The judge ultimately handed down a hefty $7,000 fine for the licensing violation. If Leng cannot pay this amount, he will face four weeks in jail instead. This strict penalty serves as a clear warning to other business owners.

Cleaning Up Orchard Towers’ Reputation

This incident highlights the ongoing issues surrounding Orchard Towers. For decades, the famous commercial building has struggled with a reputation for nightlife and vice. Many illegal massage parlors have tried to hide inside legitimate storefronts there.

In recent years, Singapore authorities have worked hard to clean up the area. Police conduct regular enforcement checks to shut down illicit operations completely. These sudden raids help ensure businesses follow the city’s strict legal codes.

Legitimate beauty salons must maintain clean records to keep their operating licenses. Owners must closely monitor their staff and their daily operations. Failing to do so can result in massive fines, ruined reputations, or even jail time.

Business owners cannot simply claim ignorance when their staff break the law. Proprietors have a legal duty to know exactly what happens on their premises. This recent court case proves that absentee ownership is a massive legal risk.

Moving forward, authorities will likely continue their strict surveillance of massage establishments. The government remains committed to removing illegal vice activities from shopping centers. Shop owners must stay vigilant and fully compliant to avoid a similar fate.

Trending News:

Teen Held Over Weapons Smuggling Attempt Into Singapore

Firefly Resumes Malaysia and Singapore Flights as Haze Eases

Cambodia’s King Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis in Rare Public Statement
Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Leaves at Least 18 Dead
Myanmar Junta Bombs School in Depayin, Killing 17 Children Amid Ceasefire
Tourist Nightmare: Speedboat Capsize in Vietnam Leaving 15 Dead
Firefly Resumes Malaysia and Singapore Flights as Haze Eases
Share This Article
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
Follow:
Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
Previous Article China's Fifth Plenum China’s Fifth Plenum: Xi Jinping Faces Serious Questions
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

China's Fifth Plenum
China’s Fifth Plenum: Xi Jinping Faces Serious Questions
China
iPhone Duo Mania China
iPhone Duo Mania Hits China: Fans Camp Out 3 Days
China
Suvarnabhumi Airport
Suvarnabhumi Airport Denies Passenger Luggage Tampering
Bangkok News
Why Older Expats Cannot Stay Single in Thailand
Why Older Expats Cannot Stay Single in Thailand
Expat Life & Living
Rare Leopards Filmed Together in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Where Leopards Survive in Thailand: Key Documented Sites
Environment
El Niño Delays Thailand's Cool Season Until Late November
El Niño Delays Thailand’s Cool Season Until Late November
Weather
Rare Leopards Filmed Together in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Rare Leopards Filmed Together in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Environment
Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask
Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask and Stop Taking Bribes
Crime
Cabinet Decides Today on 45-Baht Rail Fare Cap
Cabinet Decides Today on 45-Baht Rail Fare Cap
Bangkok News
Awk Phansa Marks the End of Buddhist Lent in Thailand
Awk Phansa Marks the End of Buddhist Lent in Thailand
Lifestyles

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google