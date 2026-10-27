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Police Arrest 3 Monks for Meth Use at Chiang Rai Temple

Naree “Nix” Srisuk
Naree Srisuk
Police Arrest 3 Monks for Meth Use at Chiang Rai Temple

CHIANG RAI -On Monday, local authorities conducted a sudden raid at a prominent temple in Chiang Rai province. Officials acted swiftly after receiving a confidential tip about suspected illegal drug activity.

They specifically targeted a religious site within the San Klang sub-district of Phan district. Sadly, the investigation quickly revealed that three monks were actively involved in using dangerous narcotics.

The targeted operation was carefully planned and directed by Phan District Chief Udom Pokpongbowornkul. Security officers thoroughly searched the monks’ private living quarters inside the sacred temple grounds.

During this extensive search, they found various pieces of drug paraphernalia hidden in the rooms. Confronted with this undeniable physical evidence, the three men openly confessed to using methamphetamine.

Key Takeaways

  • Local security officials arrested three monks for methamphetamine use in Chiang Rai province.
  • Officers discovered hidden drug paraphernalia during a targeted search of the temple grounds.
  • Two individuals entered rehabilitation programs, while one faces strict criminal prosecution.

Police Arrest 3 Monks for Meth Use at Chiang Rai Temple

Legal Consequences and Rehabilitation Steps

Following their initial confessions, authorities immediately conducted standard urine tests on the suspects. The medical test results quickly confirmed the presence of illegal substances in all three individuals. Consequently, officials took them into police custody to begin the formal legal process. Law enforcement officers ensured the delicate situation was handled with strict adherence to national law.

The authorities then decided on two distinct legal paths for the religious offenders. They sent two of the former monks directly to a dedicated drug rehabilitation center. These two men will receive necessary professional help to overcome their substance abuse issues. Meanwhile, the third individual will face formal criminal prosecution and legal penalties for his actions.

Police Arrest 3 Monks for Meth Use at Chiang Rai Temple

Ongoing Community Security Measures

This successful temple raid highlights the region’s strong commitment to fighting local crime. It is a direct result of the government’s “Action 5 PLUS” national security measure. The Ministry of Interior launched this specific drug crackdown to eliminate dangerous substances from rural communities. Local officials are taking immediate, decisive action to address the widespread national drug problem.

Moving forward, local government authorities promise to maintain strict law enforcement across the entire district. They will continue to closely monitor vulnerable areas to prevent any future illegal activities. Officials aim to restore complete public trust in local institutions and important religious sites. Ultimately, this ongoing collaborative effort seeks to keep neighborhoods completely safe, secure, and entirely drug-free.

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Naree “Nix” Srisuk
ByNaree Srisuk
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Naree “Nix” Srisuk is a Chiang Rai native with a passion for the intersection of innovation and culture. Nix graduated from Chiang Mai University with a degree in Digital Media and Communication.
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