Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces
Published

10 seconds ago

on

Trader Joe's Frozen Meals May Contain Plastic Pieces

(CTN News) – Trader Joe’s recently celebrated its Customer Choice Award winners. Based on customer feedback, these products are the most popular. Soup dumplings placed second in the overall top spot. Go to your freezer if you regularly stock up on this frozen meal.

Trader Joe’s recalled its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings this weekend due to the possibility that they contain plastic pieces. A consumer complained that hard plastic had been found in the dumplings, resulting in the discovery of the problem.

A permanent marker pen is believed to be the source of the hard plastic in the soup dumplings produced by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation.

There are the following products affected by the recall:

Steam Chicken Soup Dumplings from Trader Joe’s

Item number: 54988
The product should be used by March 7, 2025
C1-1 or C1-2 is the lot code for this lot
The USDA Sign of Inspection is P-46009

At the present time, there have been no reported injuries or illnesses as a result of this recall. The recall does not affect Trader Joe’s Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings. As shown in the image below, the recalled product has been recalled.

For more information on the recall, please refer to the United States Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announcement.

What to do if you have a recalled product at home

Ensure that you do not have any of the recalled products in your freezer. Please do not consume any of it. We recommend that you discard it or bring it to any Trader Joe’s in order to receive a full refund.

If you have any questions, please contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations online or at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. through 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

