Voice of America Will Cease Operations Under Trump’s Administration.

(CTN News) – Voice of America, a government-funded news company, has been accused of being “anti-Trump” and “radical” by US President Donald Trump for ordering the organisation to stop receiving funds.

The White House said in a statement that the measure will “prevent taxpayers from being burdened by radical propaganda.”

Media and politicians on the right called Voice of America “leftist”.

Founded during World War II to combat Nazi propaganda, Voice of America (VOA) is primarily a radio broadcaster today. Hundreds of millions of people use it all over the world.

After the news, Voice of America director Mike Abramowitz announced that he and almost all of his 1,300 staffers had received paid leave.

Abramowitz claimed that the order prevented the Voice of America from carrying out its “vital mission,” which is especially crucial in the modern era when the enemies of the United States, such as China, Russia, and Iran, are spending billions of dollars creating false narratives to undermine the country.

The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the parent company of Voice of America (VOA), is the specific target of the president’s mandate. Additionally, USAGM sponsors non-profit groups that were established to fight communism, such as Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia.

It is the responsibility of managers to “reduce performance…to the minimum presence and function required by law.” Crystal Thomas, USAGM’s human resources director, emailed VOA colleagues to let them know, according to CBS, the BBC’s news partner in the US.

All independent contractors and those working abroad have been told that there is no money available to pay them, according to a CBS source.

During its inquiry, CBS found correspondence informing the managers of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia that their government funds had been cancelled.

There are roughly 400,000,000 listeners to VOA and other USAGM stations. The UK government gives these stations, which are similar to the BBC World Service, some financial support.

The billionaire and prominent advisor to President Trump, Elon Musk, has used his social media platform X to promote the closing of the Voice of America (VOA) and has overseen large budget cuts to the US government.

In addition, the U.S. president cut money for many other government organisations, such as those that assist libraries and museums and fight homelessness.

Trump slammed Voice of America in his first administration.

Kari Lake, who has long been an enthusiastic supporter of USAGM, was recently named his special adviser.

The president has repeatedly asserted that he is the victim of bias in several media sources. He accused CNN and MSNBC of “corrupt” and “illegal” activity during his speech at the Justice Department, but he offered no proof for his allegations.

The White House’s response on the Voice of America’s (VOA) claimed bias focused on remarks made by a number of pundits and charges made by right-wing media.

According to a Washington Times piece by former Voice of America White House journalist Dan Robinson, the organisation had “essentially become a hubris-filled rogue operation often reflecting a leftist bias.” The essay was cited by the newspaper.

It included links to more stories accusing Voice of America officials of directing staff not to call Hamas a “terrorist organisation” and of failing to include critical coverage of Iran.

Additional ties included daily coverage of the U.S. election in 2020, which it said favoured Joe Biden, Trump’s rival. Voice of America was established in 1942 with the intention of thwarting Nazi and Japanese government propaganda. The first transmission was simple and came from a transmitter lent to the United States by the BBC.

To guarantee the publication’s editorial independence, former President Gerald Ford authorised the Voice of America’s public charter in 1976.

The Broadcast Board of Governors was created in 1994 with the intention of regulating non-military broadcasting. A legal change in 2013 made it possible for Voice of America and its affiliates to start airing in the US.

SOURCE: BBC

