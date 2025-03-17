RevisionSuccess Hosts Learning and Memory Masterclass at Aster International School

RevisionSuccess, an AI-driven educational platform created by Thai students, organized a masterclass on March 10, 2025, at Aster International School. The session, led by founder Phonlawat Sirajindapirom and team members Rawit Ammarapala and Phattaranan Hayioumart, introduced students to evidence-based strategies for improving learning and memory retention.

The event focused on practical methods to help students retain information more effectively. Attendees learned useful techniques to enhance their study habits and better absorb knowledge. The RevisionSuccess team also explained how insights from cognitive science could be applied to improve everyday learning.

“Our goal at RevisionSuccess is to make advanced learning science accessible and practical for students,” said Phonlawat Sirajindapirom, the platform’s founder. “By sharing these proven strategies with the students at Aster International School, we aim to give them the tools they need to take control of their studies and achieve better results.”

The masterclass also showcased how RevisionSuccess uses technology to support education. By tailoring memory retention strategies to each student’s needs, their AI-powered system complements traditional learning methods and fosters personalized learning.

Founded by a group of forward-thinking Thai students, RevisionSuccess is dedicated to making effective learning techniques widely available. The platform plans to continue working with schools across Thailand, with new programs and resources expected in the near future.

About RevisionSuccess

RevisionSuccess is an AI-based platform designed by Thai students to improve learning and memory retention. With over 1,000 users and 3,000 pieces of student-created content, the platform combines cognitive science with AI to offer personalized learning experiences.

Recognized by outlets like Bangkok Post and The Thaiger, the company recently received a $3,000 grant from the International Baccalaureate for its innovative approach to education.

Aster International School

Aster International School Bangkok is bringing a new approach to international education to a purpose built campus in Bangkok. At Aster students follow an enhanced British curriculum, based around project work and the solving of real world issues. Their education is an education for life not just for academic results. Under pinning everything that we do are our WISDOM values. These values model to our students and our community the core ideas that we believe in. Aster International School has developed an Enhanced Thai programme for Thai nationals and also offers language pathways in Chinese and French.