Courtyard By Marriott In Tiruchirappalli

(CTN News) – Marriott Courtyard By Bonvoy, a portfolio of 30 hotel brands, today announced the opening of its third property in Tamil Nadu, in Southern India.

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu’s fourth largest city, Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli will be the first international hospitality brand to open its doors.

With a history spanning more than 3000 years, Trichy is both a pilgrimage center and a thriving commercial city. It is located close to the city’s cultural hotspots, iconic temples, industrial hubs, and prominent national educational institutions such as the National Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Management.

A few must-visit tourist attractions include the Srirangam Temple, the second tallest temple tower in Asia, the Rock fort Temple, and the Jambukeshwarar Temple, both known for their architectural splendor and deep religious significance.

Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli is conveniently located on Collector’s Road, just 15 minutes from Tiruchirappalli International Airport and 7 kilometers from Tiruchirappalli Junction Railway Station.

Incorporating contemporary design and comfort with functionality, Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli offers 108 guestrooms with modern amenities such as flat screen televisions, ergonomically designed furniture, high speed Wi-Fi, smart workspaces, and comfortable loungers that double as daybeds.

A sense of calm and space is also provided by the rooms as they offer uninterrupted views of the city skyline and the hotel’s swimming pool.

For the adventurous global guest, the hotel offers three unique food and beverage outlets offering both international and local cuisine. All-day dining is available at the Trichy Kitchen, which offers a variety of global cuisines and local favorites.

Dining experiences can be enjoyed either indoors or outdoors with views of the lush garden and poolside. The atmosphere at Soma is ideal for relaxing or socializing, with live music and contemporary cocktails. There is a patisserie & café in the hotel lobby.

This offers a wide selection of beverages, baked goods, and small bites that are convenient for grabbing on the go.

The hotel also offers an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center that is open 24/7. The Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli offers 20,000 square feet of versatile banqueting space with exquisite interiors and state-of-the-art amenities, ideal for business meetings and social gatherings.

With lavish pre-event spaces and an array of culinary options, Courtyard by Marriott Tiruchirappalli is the city’s largest banquet facility.

