The fashion House Balenciaga Has Broken Ties With Kanye West

(CTN News) – According to a report by the New York Times, Balenciaga has cut ties with Ye, the rapper previously known as Kanye West, following a dispute between the two parties.

After several offensive comments from Ye, including antisemitic posts that earned him suspensions from Twitter and Instagram, the decision was taken to remove him from the social network.

A spokesperson for the parent company Kering said, “Balenciaga no longer has any relationship with, nor plans for future projects related to this artist,” in reply to a question from Women’s Wear Daily on Friday.

We sent several emails and phone calls to the company, asking for comment, but they did not respond to any of our inquiries. Similarly, a representative for Ye did not respond to a request for comment when contacted.

In the past, Ye collaborated with Balenciaga and its artistic director, Demna Gvasalia, on a number of projects. Furthermore,

The brand has maintained a close relationship with Kim Kardashian, Ye’s ex-wife, who has appeared in their advertising campaigns and has credited her former husband with introducing her to the brand.

The social networks have recently blocked Ye from posting on Twitter and Instagram due to anti-Semitic posts he made, which they said were in violation of their rules.

The COVID-19 vaccine, which he has referred to as the “mark of the beast,” has also been referred to as a choice rather than slavery.

He was offered the chance to buy the right-wing oriented social network Parler when he was blocked from the social media platforms.

The rapper walked as a model in Balenciaga’s ready-to-wear collection in Paris Fashion Week, a moment which designer Demna Gvasalia at the time called an “iconic moment.” He was then seen at Givenchy’s collection wearing a black brace featuring the Balenciaga logo.

Additionally, Ye was criticized that week for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris, and the T-shirt even made an appearance on the runway itself during the show.

White Lives Matter is a neo-Nazi group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups around the country.

Yeezy has ended its association with Gap in the recent weeks. He also revealed to Bloomberg that he intends to cut ties with his corporate suppliers in the near future.

The Adidas sneaker deal with Ye has been reviewed by Adidas, while the bank has ended their relationship – though the breakup was already in the works before made his anti-Semitic remarks.

