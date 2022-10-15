2 Wawa Stores In Philadelphia Are Closing Because Of Safety Concerns

Connect with us

(CTN News) – There are two Wawa stores in Philadelphia that are closing their doors weeks after about 100 teenagers reportedly ransacked a store in the northeast section of the city.

Despite reducing hours and investing in additional operational measures, continued safety and security challenges and business factors have made it increasingly difficult to remain open at these two locations, Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Both stores are located in Center City at 12th and Market Streets and 19th and Market Streets. Several other locations will offer employment to workers from these stores, according to the Inquirer.

According to Bruce, the “difficult decision” was made after the company faced “external operating challenges.”

In the vicinity of the Wawa at 19th and Market, 42 incidents were reported. According to an analysis of city crime statistics by the Inquirer, 34 of these reports were thefts.

According to the Inquirer, Philadelphia Councilmember Mike Driscoll reports that Wawa officials are considering leaving the city out of its expansion plans due to concerns about crime.

About 100 teenagers stole and broke merchandise from a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia on Sept. 25, according to FOX 29.

According to FOX 29, the teens came from a nearby skating rink and caused “chaos” in the store.

The mayor’s office has spoken with about the challenges certain stores have faced, according to Kevin Lessard, spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney.

According to Lessard, “We greatly value the investments that has made in Philadelphia over the years, and we are particularly proud of our close collaboration on various civic pride initiatives.”

In recent years, Wawa has closed other stores in Center City. Apparently due to safety concerns, Starbucks permanently closed its store at 10th and Chestnut Streets in July.

