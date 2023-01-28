The Hyundai IONIQ 6 – Why It’s Time To Go Electric

Connect with us

7 seconds ago

(CTN News) – Making the switch to an Hyundai electric vehicle can be overwhelming for some consumers, as the electric vehicle journey continues to evolve.

However, Hyundai has thought of every possible way to transform the EV transition into a lifestyle transformation. As part of this national marketing campaign for the IONIQ 6, Hyundai is highlighting that point.

Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon will be starring in a series of broadcast and social media commercials that will explore the campaign’s theme, “It’s Time to Switch to Electric.”

The campaign’s first ad will air on January 29th during one of professional football’s conference championship games.

As part of our “Your Dad Is Going Electric” campaign, Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon take a ride in the all-electric Hyundai IONIQ 6 in a 60-second and 30-second hero spot.

A humorous twist on the dynamic father-daughter relationship is used in the ads that show that even her ‘older’ and less technologically savvy father has jumped on the electric vehicle bandwagon before most consumers do.

In the video, Kevin is described as an early adopter who is eager to share all of the innovation and capabilities of his new ride with unassuming strangers who will be able to enjoy it for years to come.

A 60-second advertisement also aims to address consumers’ concerns about charging times and driving range in a direct way.

By highlighting how the IONIQ 6 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes via an ultra-fast charger of 350 kW and 800 volts, the IONIQ 6 SE RWD is capable of driving up to 361 miles from a full charge.

In order to develop the IONIQ 6 marketing campaign, Hyundai’s agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, collaborated with Hyundai’s media agency, Canvas.

This was to coordinate media buys for the campaign.

