Thai Vietjet Receives New A320 for Network Expansion

Thai Vietjet today received additional new Airbus A320 aircraft as part of a strategic plan to support its international flight network expansion in 2023, making the total fleet to 18 Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

The new Airbus A320, with the registration code HS-VKT, is configured with 180 seats. It has been named after an exquisite Tulip flower, which signifies a fresh and exciting beginning for many new journeys to come.

The airline expects to receive further aircraft in early 2023, supporting its expansion plan to improve operational performance and bring more international tourists to Thailand.

Mr. Worranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, said, “The delivery of Thai Vietjet’s Airbus A320 aircraft today fulfills our commitment to developing our service, particularly, since we have further expanded our international flight network and frequency. It is with our pride to operate a new, modern and young fleet, and as always, to provide passengers with comfortable, quality travel”.

In 2023, Thai Vietjet aims to expand its flight network to many more international destinations across Asia-pacific, including the recently announced new service connecting Chiang Mai and Osaka, Japan. The airline is currently operating flights from Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Fukuoka, Singapore, Taipei, and Phnom Penh, and will be increasing the frequency of each service to meet the growing demand of international travelers.

###

About Thai Vietjet:

Established in 2014, Thai Vietjet has been cooperating with Vietjet to extend its flight network and provide more opportunities for travelers to discover Thailand and many other countries with its hospitable and enjoyable service. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, the airline offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Awarded ‘The Fastest Growing Low-cost Carrier of the 2020’ by Global Business Outlook Magazine, Thai Vietjet has been continuously expanding its young and modern fleet, featuring Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline has also recently been awarded the ‘Most Passenger-Friendly Cabin Crew – 2021’ airline from International Finance Magazine, emphasizing its position as the ‘airline of hospitality’, reinforcing its core value of ‘Friendly & Fun’, together with ‘Safety’, ‘Punctuality, and ‘Affordable Price’.

Currently, Thai Vietjet operates 12 Thailand domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, cross-regional flights including from Phuket to Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai. The airline is also actively expanding its international flight network to many destinations across Asia-pacific, connecting Thailand with Vietnam, Singapore, Phnom Penh, Fukuoka and Taipei other top destinations in the region.

Further information at www.vietjetair.com

Media Contact:

Total Quality PR (Thailand)

Jidapa Parry

Email: mint@tqpr.com

Tel: 02-260-5820 ext. 113

Thai Vietjet Air Joint Stock Company Limited

Siwarut Mongpra (Ruch)

Email: wutthichai.mo@vietjetair.com

Tel: 02-111-5999

Piyawat Chuangsri (Kodak)

Email: piyawat.ch@vietjetair.com

Tel: 02-111-5999