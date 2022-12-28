Wegmans Recalls Fresh Greens In NJ And Six Other States

(CTN News) – According to guidelines set forth by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Has voluntarily recalled products that may be contaminated with Salmonella when they contain fresh greens that are suspected of being contaminated with this bacteria.

(Robert Sciarrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com) NJ Advance Media for NJ.comNJ Advance Media for NJ.comRobert Sciarrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.comRobert Sciarrino | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

A voluntary recall has been issued by Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

for products containing fresh greens due to the possibility that salmonella contamination may have occurred, according to the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Apparently, no illnesses have been reported as a result of the recall as a result of the product being recalled.

There is considerable caution on the grocery store’s part when it comes to ordering the recall of the product.

A voluntary recall has been issued by Wegman’s Organic Farm due to the fact that some of the soil in which these products were grown, supplied by bio365 in Ithaca, New York to Wegman’s Organic Farm, has been reported as positive for salmonella and is being recalled.

According to the FDA, microgreens, sweet pea leaves, and cat grass, among other products, were among the products that were affected by the recall.

All the products could be bought from a variety of stores in seven states where the products can be purchased. These states include New Jersey, New York,

Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. All of the stores sell the products in their stores.

The grocery store’s policy is that consumers are encouraged to return recalled items to the store.

This is because they can get a refund if they do so if they do return them to the store.

Here is Wegmans’ recall list in its entirety. For a complete list of all the recalled products, please click here to view Wegmans’ recall list.

SEE ALSO:

Delta Air Lines Quietly Rolls Out New Features For Elite Passengers