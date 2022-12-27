Could Toyota Boss Be Right About Electric Cars?

(CTN News) – Toyota seems to be living through a quiet revolution. I’m not referring to the Hummer EV ad campaign, or to electric cars’ literal silence compared with their gas-powered counterparts.

Bigwigs in the automotive industry are reportedly not completely sold on the electric transition, despite publicly praising it.

Toyota Motor Corporation president Akio Toyoda, who visited Thailand recently, said the auto industry is largely a silent majority.

“The silent majority questions whether electric vehicles should be the sole option. They believe it to be the trend, so they cannot speak up.”

Toyota’s recent comments reflect the company’s long-standing policy that multiple options should be considered when developing consumer cars that are less harmful to the planet.

In addition to fully electric cars (General Motors plans to produce all of its light-duty vehicles by 2035), Toyota sees a path forward for hybrids (which run on gasoline) and hydrogen-powered vehicles.

As a matter of fact, Toyoda is correct. The global problem of reducing carbon emissions is complex, and requires a multifaceted approach. All possible solutions must be considered.

Due to modern EVs’ relative infancy, who’s to say we won’t soon see a breakthrough in hydrogen cars that will make them much more viable than they are now?

Since most drivers don’t live in areas with fully developed charging infrastructure, and all-electric vehicles are still costly at present, shouldn’t hybrids remain affordable and accessible?

By waffling in the present, Toyota may be woefully late to the game when EVs hit their stride.

Yes, we are experiencing uncomfortable growing pains in the EV sector right now – high prices, supply chain issues, lack of charging infrastructure, sourcing battery materials – but those issues will likely be resolved soon. By the 2030s, automakers will invest hundreds of billions of dollars in EVs.

Ford invested $50 billion in EVs through 2026, General Motors invested $35 billion between 2020 and 2025, and Volkswagen Group invested over $100 billion.

It doesn’t matter if they’re “silently” considering other options, they’re full steam ahead with EVs.

Some of Toyota’s lack of enthusiasm may be attributed to the fact that they haven’t had as much success as other automakers with battery-electric vehicles.

Nevertheless, if they focus only on areas where they have been successful (like the Prius hybrid), the gap will only widen.

Even so, we’re most likely to see rapid advancements in EV batteries over other clean-vehicle technologies.

Many companies are developing batteries that promise shorter charging times and longer ranges, and when better batteries emerge, other automakers will be able to implement them faster than Toyota.

Currently, consumer cars are anyone’s game, and no one knows what the roads will look like in 2035. If Toyota fails to take electric vehicles seriously, it could fall from its heights just as Tesla rose from obscurity to become a power player in the world stage.

