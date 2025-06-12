Thai Airways International Plans to Restart Direct U.S. Flights

BANGKOK — Thai Airways International, Thailand’s national airline, is preparing to bring back direct flights to the United States for the first time in nearly ten years. This step follows recent progress as Thai aviation authorities work to address concerns raised by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The move could open up a key air link between Thailand and the U.S. once again. For now, Air Canada remains the only North American airline flying non-stop to Thailand, standing out not only for its route but also for allowing pets in the cabin on international flights.

Thai Airways operated direct flights from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to both Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK) from the 1980s onwards, using aircraft like the DC-10, Airbus A340, and Boeing 777.

These ultra-long-haul services ended by 2015, mainly due to heavy losses caused by high fuel prices and the Airbus A340-500’s inefficiency. The end of these flights happened at the same time the FAA downgraded Thailand’s safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2 in December 2015.

Thai Airways Downgrade

The downgrade followed an International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) review that found 36 gaps in Thailand’s aviation oversight, including too few qualified inspectors and poor enforcement of safety rules.

While the FAA did not call Thai Airlines unsafe, the shift to Category 2 meant Thai carriers could not start new U.S. routes or codeshare with American Airlines.

Since then, travellers flying between Thailand and the U.S. have had to connect through other Asian airports like Tokyo, Seoul, or Hong Kong, or use Middle Eastern airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways. The lack of direct flights has been felt in Thailand’s tourism industry.

In 2024, over one million Americans visited Thailand, with that number expected to grow to 1.13 million, thanks to visa-free entry and stronger travel partnerships. Thailand’s Category 2 status limited its ability to meet this rising demand, leaving Air Canada as the only airline with direct North American service.

Air Canada’s seasonal Vancouver to Bangkok flight began in 2022 and uses Boeing 787 Dreamliners, running from December to April. Its pet-friendly policy, letting travellers bring small dogs or cats in the cabin if they meet set guidelines, has also proved popular.

Thailand’s aviation sector has started to turn a corner. In November 2024, the FAA completed a five-day review of Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT), noting solid progress in fixing the problems identified years ago.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit shared that Thailand expects to regain Category 1 status by February 2025.

This would allow Thai airlines to restart U.S. services and expand codeshare agreements. The CAAT has taken clear steps to improve, hiring more qualified inspectors and tightening safety standards to match ICAO guidelines.

Star Alliance partnership

Thai Airways, which completed a major restructuring in 2020, is also getting ready. The carrier has placed an order for 45 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, set for delivery from 2027 to 2033, and brought in two more leased widebody planes in October 2024 to help with its planned growth.

Thai Airways looks set to relaunch direct U.S. routes, with Los Angeles or San Francisco as likely destinations. Challenges still exist, including high fuel costs and strong competition from Asian and Gulf carriers, as well as the mostly leisure crowds travelling between Thailand and the U.S. United Airlines has shown interest in possibly flying to Bangkok, likely working with Thai Airways through their Star Alliance partnership.

Still, no U.S. airline has operated direct flights to Thailand recently, choosing instead to codeshare with Asian airlines.

With Thailand expecting an FAA upgrade soon, the return of direct flights marks a fresh start for Thai Airways and the country’s aviation industry. While Air Canada continues its pet-friendly seasonal flights, many travellers are looking forward to Thai Airways bringing back its “Smooth as Silk” service across the Pacific, helping reconnect the countries for both tourism and trade.

Sources: Aviation A2Z, Bangkok Post

